‘Budding Star’ Tight End Deemed Perfect Fit for Cardinals, Says Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals will have decisions to be made at the tight end position in the 2022 offseason.

Trading for soon-to-be free agent Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles in October easily worked out for the team in 2021. Ertz caught 56 balls in 11 games and was an immediate factor in the passing game.

But the organization has to decide on giving a contract to the 31-year-old.

Tight end Maxx Williams will also be a free agent and the Cardinals are projected to have just $5.3 million in cap space for 2022. Of course, the Cardinals can cut players, restructure contracts and simply let players leave in free agency.

That’s what the Cards would have to do in order to get this particular free agent tight end in the desert.

On the February 1 episode of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, the debate on the Cardinals oriented on who the Cardinals should target at the tight end position in free agency.

Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. has a strong belief that the Cardinals should sign Dolphins impending free agent TE Mike Gesicki.

“There is one clear name that is set to be a free agent that would be a perfect fit and that is Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins,” said Esden Jr. “26 years old and he is a budding star. Arizona likes throwing the football and they want to do it often. Kyler Murray is going to need a stool to talk to Gesicki because he is 6-foot-6. Now I’m not sure how good of a blocker he is but that doesn’t matter you’re bringing him in to catch the football and make plays. This guy is going to get the bag this offseason and if I’m Arizona I give it to him.”

Gesicki caught a career-high 73 receptions in 2021 along with 780 receiving yards. The 26-year-old from Penn State has seen an increase in receptions since 2019 after a disappointing rookie season. Gesicki ranks fifth among tight ends with 2,053 receiving yards since 2019 and has missed just one game in his career.

The big-bodied tight end is 6’6, 247 pounds and has a knack for making unbelievable catches as he did against the Houston Texans on November 7.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gesicki plays more at wide receiver as 94% of his snaps are lined up in the slot or out wide. The fit in Arizona makes sense with coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system that runs a ton of four-receiver sets.

Esden Jr. does know about the Cardinals cap situation, but doesn’t think it should be an issue.

“I know Arizona is in a compromising cap situation in the desert so they’ll have to get creative and do some trimming of the fat on the roster,” said Esden Jr. “You need to get the money available so you can bring this guy in. This would be a home run addition, a true superstar kind of weapon, imagine all the weapons there? Who are you going to double? Everyone? He is a mismatch nightmare: too fast for linebackers and too big for members of the secondary. I like Gesicki to Zona baby!”

Does Gesicki Make Sense in Arizona?

According to Spotrac, Gesicki’s projected market value is $11 million per season for four years. Ertz and Williams’ combined value is $14.2 million per season. Gesicki, 26, is younger than both and should cost less than the combined players.

Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic thinks Gesicki’s contract could be similar to Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry’s contracts from last season, who both earn $12.5 million per year. You also have to keep in mind the Cardinals have other players to worry about in free agency as Chandler Jones, James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are impending free agents.

Entering Week 17, Gesicki had a run-blocking grade of 44.3, which was the fifth-worst mark in the NFL out of 93 qualified tight ends. And while you can blame the Dolphins offense which was ranked 25th in yards per game, Gesicki only caught two touchdowns in 2021.

Gesicki’s a good player and should easily find suitors. But teams with better cap situations may find it easier to land the tight end. The Dolphins could keep Gesicki as they have the most cap space available in the NFL and hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

The Cardinals could also look at the draft for tight ends. But it’s more plausible for the Cardinals to keep either Ertz, Williams or even both.