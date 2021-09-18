Cardinals’ 3 Distinct Advantages Against Vikings for Week 2

It would be pretty hard to have a near-perfect game again like the Arizona Cardinals played against the Tennessee Titans in their 38-13 victory in the season opener.

The Cardinals’ pass rush in Chandler Jones got to Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry was shut down and Kyler Murray and the offense was explosive in every way imaginable.

At the same time, Arizona played their best game on the road against a playoff team when they weren’t favored to win.

Now, the Cardinals play their first home game in 2021 and first game since 2019 with a packed crowd at State Farm Stadium. Their opponent is the Minnesota Vikings, who suffered a brutal loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. You can make the case this is more of a must-win game for the Vikings, especially for Mike Zimmer who could be on the hot seat in the near future.

Arizona has three components to their next game that should be considered “new advantages”. These advantages aren’t what most people are thinking. Yes, the offense was great against the Titans and yes their pass rush was dominant. But two of these aspects weren’t deemed advantages or strengths heading into their first game and one aspect is something they didn’t have supporting them for their matchup against the Titans.

Let’s get to that first.

Home Field Advantage

Finally, the team in the desert gets to play in State Farm Stadium with a chance to go 2-0 to start the season. The team hasn’t had a winning record since 2015 and the fans are starving for winning football. While the team only went 4-4 in 2020 at home, this team looks to be on the rise and took a leap from 5-11 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020.

The 2020 outcome isn’t what they wanted, as they lost crucial games down the stretch. But, this team has new firepower in J.J. Watt, Rodney Hudson, Rondale Moore, Zaven Collins and many more that should have the fans excited.

It’s important to get the win against the Vikings with the next two games on the road. Yes, they should beat Jacksonville on the road, but then it gets serious going to Los Angeles against the Rams. But anything can happen, and last week’s result against the Titans should tell you that.

Cornerback Play

The corner room was deemed a travesty before the season began. Arizona lost Malcolm Butler due to a sudden retirement which led to much uncertainty.

According to Pro Football Focus, Byron Murphy Jr. had the 8th highest overall defensive grade among CBs in the first game of the season. His teammates Alford had the 10th highest grade. Murphy’s coverage grade of 78.5 ranked fourth among corners.

Murphy can move inside at the slot and outside, which could be what defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s plans to do for the season. What was even more comforting was seeing rookie Marco Wilson stand tough in the action. Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has loved his play and recognized it during the spring and training camp.

“I watched him through the spring and in camp, I knew he can play,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told the media on Friday. “But, sometimes it’s too big for young guys early and it wasn’t. It wasn’t perfect, guys. But he was relaxed, and he was playing against good people. And he challenged.”

The Cardinals will be taking on Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, which is another tough test. Luckily, the Cardinals pass rush can be the difference in this game. While it was just one game in the Cardinals being strong at cornerback, it’s not out of the question for a repeat.

Rushing Defense

The Cardinals were ranked 21st against the run in 2020, so their play against the Titans was a good sign for things to come. Fortunately, they dominated Derrick Henry. He was a major thorn in the side for so many teams last year, accumulating over 2,000 yards last season.

On September 12, Henry was limited to 58 yards on 17 carries. That forced the Titans to throw 35 times, which forced Tannehill to be in tough situations and down for the whole game.

The Cards have another problem to worry about on offense, and that’s running back Dalvin Cook. J.J. Watt knows the assignment and has great communication with his fellow defensive lineman to get things done.

“For us, a lot of it comes down to us playing our game and making sure we do what we’re supposed to do. That’s when you get yourself in trouble with a great back (such as Cook), is when you start trying to do too much or guys start trying to put too much on their plates,” said Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on September 16.