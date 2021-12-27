NFL Analyst Unloads on Cardinals’ Kyler Murray: ‘He’s Got Weapons’

After nearly six years, the Arizona Cardinals are back into the playoffs, and in the most anticlimactic way imaginable.

The Cardinals needed one of the Eagles, Vikings or Saints to lose in Week 16 in order to receive a playoff birth after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night. The Rams did them a favor with a win over the Vikings, thus ending the longest active playoff drought in the NFC.

Arizona could’ve gotten in the playoffs with a win in any of the past three games and have kept losing games.

But Kyler Murray is brushing off the defeats.

“The good thing about it is that we’re 10-5 still – all you gotta do is get in,” Murray said. “That’s all you gotta do. At the end of the day, we don’t want to get in playing the way we’re playing. We want to go in playing and feeling good about what we’re doing.”

It’s not going to get easier as the Cardinals will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys for Week 17.

As for Murray, there is one analyst magnifying the 24-year-old’s skills after the team’s losing streak.

On the December 20 episode of Heavy Presents: I’m Just Saying, Heavy’s panel of NFL analysts were asked one question: Is Kyler Murray in the elite tier for QB’s?

Of course, when this question was asked, the Cardinals were coming off a miserable performance against the Lions. Murray had a rough day, having a 7.5 QBR and one interception.

While he was easily better against the Colts, there were still moments where Murray wasn’t on the same page with his receivers.

I’m Just Saying host Brian Mazique doesn’t think Murray is an elite QB. But not only that, Mazique thinks Murray benefits from a tremendous situation.

“You look at the team and the weapons that he has on the field. Even though DeAndre Hopkins has been hobbled much of the year, he’s got a resurgent A.J. Green, he’s got Zach Ertz, he’s got Christian Kirk, he’s got Edmonds. He’s got weapons all over the place. And we’re looking at guys with less, doing more or similar numbers than him. Because of that, I wouldn’t call him an elite guy. He’s definitely capable of becoming that, but I think there’s another level of maturity that needs to happen with Kyler Murray before he can step into that spot.”

Mazique didn’t even mention James Conner, who was out with a heel injury in Week 16.

Murray was just named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season, Murray is third in the NFL in completion percentage (69.8), fifth in the league in Quarterback Rating (100.5) and fourth in passing yards per attempt (8.1). It looked for awhile that Murray’s season was heading towards MVP status. We should also remember Murray’s ankle injury that took him out three games.

But Mazique’s take can still ring true after Murray’s performance against the Colts. Murray hasn’t shown to be the same All-Pro-like player without Hopkins, even with capable players around him. Murray has 45 touchdowns and a 98.6 passer rating in 26 games with Hopkins, compared to 22 touchdowns and an 86.4 passer rating in 18 games without Hopkins in his career.

Mazique brought up that guys with less are doing more or similar to Murray. He could be talking about quarterbacks like Justin Herbert or Josh Allen. Herbert has a new head coach and offensive coordinator along with a sub-par defense while Allen doesn’t have a reliable rushing attack.

There’s something that Herbert and Allen can’t do, and that’s having Murray’s 20 miles per hour abilities on the run.

Kyler Murray hit another gear 🏎️ (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/PrBbeoTrAu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 26, 2021

Murray and the offense still have time to figure it out. The penalties and discipline need to be corrected before their first playoff game.

The clock is ticking.