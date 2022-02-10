2021 ‘Re-Draft’ Has Cardinals Selecting Pro Bowler

There’s always a “what if” game that can be played in any walk of life and NFL general managers can easily attest to it.

NFL teams make conscious decisions each season during the NFL draft, yet some find themselves in a bind in the future or even just a year later. ESPN’s NFL Nation of team beat reporters re-drafted the first two rounds of the 2021 draft class, which of course includes the Arizona Cardinals.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Let’s just say the Cardinals won’t be making the same selection in the first round.

Cardinals Stack Position

The Cardinals drafted Zaven Collins with the 16th pick in the 2021 draft with the idea he would be their starting MIKE linebacker. That never materialized due to the production from linebacker Jordan Hicks which led to Collins having 11 games with fewer than 20% defensive snaps.

Collins could play a bigger role in 2022 and replicate what 2020 first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons did in his second season. But that would mean trading or cutting Collins, who’s a team captain, or defensive coordinator Vance Joseph playing more of a 4-3 defense, which allows Collins on the field.

But until then, Collins isn’t being recognized around the league. In fact, ESPN’s reporters didn’t draft Collins in the first two rounds.

Cardinals ESPN reporter Josh Weinfuss drafted Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris with the 16th overall pick. He wrote:

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim likes to preach “best player available.” Well, after the season Harris had, it’s hard to argue that he’s not the best player left on the board. Even with the Cardinals having signed James Conner in the offseason, Harris can be a foundational back to build on, especially on a rookie deal. Arizona could have worked him into the rotation alongside Chase Edmonds and Conner, and then given him the ball in 2022 — if he didn’t earn it already at some point in 2021.

Harris was drafted 24th by the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished his rookie season with 1,200 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and 74 receptions. He ended up with zero fumbles and his 381 rushing attempts led the NFL. In Week 3 against the NFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded 14 catches which tied the NFL for most catches in a game for a rookie running back. The 23-year-old was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl game.

In reality, the Cardinals signed Conner who was a former Steeler and had a magical Pro Bowl season in 2021, accumulating 18 touchdowns. Despite missing five games due to injuries, Edmonds was productive with 900 plus all-purpose yards in 12 games. The Cardinals also had RB Eno Benjamin on the roster, which led to the team not drafting a running back in 2021.

While Conner did sign a one-year deal in 2021 and Edmonds was heading into the final year of his contract, the Cardinals adding another running back wouldn’t seem likely. Available options in the re-draft such as offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and wide receiver Elijah Moore would’ve helped positions in need at the time. Even drafting either edge rusher in Jaelan Phillips or Kwity Paye would’ve helped due to the fact All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is a free agent in 2022.

If the Cards did draft Harris, they would’ve gotten a tremendous talent. Despite the Steelers ranking 24th in run-blocking according to PFF, Harris finished third in rushing yards after contact.

As a run-blocking unit, the Steelers ranked 24th in the league in grade, generating just 0.9 yards before contact on average (29th). Najee Harris Still managed to rush for 1200 yards and a #NFLProBowl RB. Wait til he gets an OL #HereWeGo. pic.twitter.com/sDA4zY78sF — 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓭 ✪ (@Fredrick3x) February 4, 2022

In the best player available game, Harris would’ve made sense for Arizona. But there would’ve been other contributors that would’ve made a bigger impact in 2021.

Cardinals Stick With Original Second-Round Pick

In the second round, Weinfuss decided to draft current Cardinals WR Rondale Moore with the 49th pick, calling him “a steal of sorts.” Moore initially burst onto the scene, totaling 182 receiving yards in the first two games of the 2021 season. While the dynamic receiver showed glimpses throughout the year, his 1.3-yard average depth of target will need to grow.

That’s largely in part due to coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Moore’s abilities near the line of scrimmage can be unstoppable at times. But Moore can be used even “more” in the future and in different ways.

Moore is a tough cover for any corner and should be Kyler Murray’s best friend in 2022. The rookie from Purdue showed flashes in the downfield passing game.

Kyler Murray avoid the pressure, buys some time, and launches one to rookie WR Rondale Moore. 77-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/OpXelsc6da — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021

How did Rondale Moore make this grab? 😳 (via @AZCardinals)

pic.twitter.com/pkevvFeaGK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

In 2021, Moore ended up with 54 catches in 14 games. You should see that number increase in 2022 with the Cardinals having impending wide receiver free agents in Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore. He had a great catch rate of 84% and was also used in the backfield.

The Cardinals would draft Moore again if they had to.

“He definitely is a talented young player who is ascending,” Kingsbury said early in the 2021 season. “It’s what we saw all training camp. He’s worked really hard. He’s studied really hard since he got here with us and it’s good to see that paying off for him. He’s got to stay healthy and keep doing his deal, but he’s been a weapon so far.”