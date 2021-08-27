Cardinals Saints Preseason Game Cancelled Due to Hurricane

The New Orleans Saints pushed their game with the Arizona Cardinals from 7:00 CT to 12:00 CT in the early morning of August 27 due to Hurricane Ida.

Now, the Saints officially canceled their game due to the impending impact.

UPDATE: due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the Saints-Cardinals game has been canceled https://t.co/q5RTCdQCuV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2021

Here is the Saints statement on the matter:

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 pm on Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts.

This was by far the smartest decision for the good of the people of New Orleans and the Cardinals. Not only is Hurricane Ida supposed to come on Sunday, but Louisiana will also expect heavy rain on Friday night.

We've got rain. Stay weather aware. Flash flood watch through 10 pm. This has nothing to do with Ida, but it will saturate the ground. That's not good as Ida moves our way. @wdsu #nola #lawx pic.twitter.com/erD9ihxNtK — Margaret Orr (@MargaretOrr) August 27, 2021

The city of New Orleans ordered a voluntary evacuation for the entire city and mandatory evacuation for people outside the flood protection zones on Friday. It was inevitable to cancel the game.

While nothing is official. I’d expect another update from Saints/NFL soon. In my opinion, City of New Orleans ordering a voluntary evacuation for entire city and mandatory evacuation for those outside flood protection probably means the game won’t be played Saturday.#Ida — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) August 27, 2021

BREAKING: The New Orleans mayor wants everyone who lives or works outside the city’s levee protection system to evacuate. Forecasters say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane on Sunday with top winds of 120 mph when it nears the U.S. coast. https://t.co/U2zPNSzIbx — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

Stay tuned for more details.