Cardinals Saints Preseason Game Cancelled Due to Hurricane

The New Orleans Saints pushed their game with the Arizona Cardinals from 7:00 CT to 12:00 CT in the early morning of August 27 due to Hurricane Ida.
Now, the Saints officially canceled their game due to the impending impact.
Here is the Saints statement on the matter:
The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 pm on Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts.
This was by far the smartest decision for the good of the people of New Orleans and the Cardinals. Not only is Hurricane Ida supposed to come on Sunday, but Louisiana will also expect heavy rain on Friday night.
The city of New Orleans ordered a voluntary evacuation for the entire city and mandatory evacuation for people outside the flood protection zones on Friday. It was inevitable to cancel the game.
