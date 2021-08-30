Cardinals Roster Cut Tracker: Two Rookies Released

Due to Hurricane Ida, the Arizona Cardinals’ third and last preseason game against the New Orleans was canceled. It was the right thing to do as the state of Louisiana was urging residents to evacuate 24 hours before game time. We hope everyone is safe down south and that life can be back to normal in no time.

As for the side of football, the Cardinals have one less preseason game to decide who makes the 53-man roster. It’s going to be difficult for general manager Steve Keim as the 2021 team seems to have a great problem in having depth. The additions he’s made in free agency and in the draft are more apparent than in Cardinals’ teams in recent years.

One notable player who couldn’t audition for his spot was third-year wide receiver Andy Isabella. It’s not great for his case that he’s missed two preseason games due to landing on the Reserve/COVID list. Don’t forget he also missed time in the weeks prior for being on the COVID list.

It was announced on August 30 that the Cardinals activated defensive end Jordan Phillips off the COVID-19 reserve list. In the same set of transactions, Arizona placed veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve and reached an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.

Dennard’s season is over.

We have activated DL Jordan Phillips from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve and reached an injury settlement with LB Terrance Smith. pic.twitter.com/RJcHb8p3te — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2021

The Cardinals have started cutting players for the NFL’s roster deadline on August 31. Here is the cut tracker so far:

Running Tally of Cardinals Waivers and Cuts:

Offense:

OL Shaq Calhoun

C Michael Menet

RB Tavien Feaster

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR A.J. Richardson

WR Andre Baccellia

P Ryan Winslow

Defense:

DL Cam Murray

DE Josh Mauro

LB Evan Weaver

LB Bryson Young

S Chris Banjo

S James Wiggins

CB Picasso Nelson

CB Jace Whittaker

Two 2021 Draft Picks Released

2021 seventh-round picks safety James Wiggins and center Michael Menet were both released on August 30. While it wasn’t surprising Menet’s departure as Menet didn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs, there could’ve been a scenario where Wiggins stayed with the team.

But the Cardinals have great safety depth. It’s inevitable for teams to lose players who contribute in special teams. Teams want players who can play special teams and on the field.

Charles Washington and Shawn Williams can bring that for Arizona. Especially for Williams, who has 61 career starts under his belt.

If there’s another thing to take away from Arizona’s transactions, it’s that the cornerback position is mostly intact. Whittaker was released but making the team never looked like a possibility for him. As of right now, this looks good for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan.

Would it be shocking if Wiggins and Whittaker end up on the Cardinals’ practice squad? Absolutely not.

Two Unexpected Cuts

It just didn’t seem like a possibility for KeeSean Johnson missing the 53-man roster. With having DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk as the top four, it gets interesting seeing what to make of the end of the WR room.

Steve Keim and co. could keep either Greg Dortch or Antoine Wesley. Dortch has the versatility of returning punts while Wesley has familiarity with coach Kliff Kingsbury from Texas Tech. It’d be wise for the Cardinals to keep six receivers as it’d be shocking Andy Isabella doesn’t make the team.

Chris Banjo was thought to be close to a lock of making the team. Unfortunately for Banjo, he missed the last preseason game due to injury and a wide-ranging safety room. Banjo should be picked up by another team.