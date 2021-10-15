Cardinals’ Week 6 Outlook Improves With Browns’ Star Player Out

In case you had a late start to your day, there’s plenty to get to in the Arizona Cardinals’ world on October 15.

The Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles finalized a trade Friday, October 15, sending three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Ertz was very emotional about leaving the city that drafted him in 2013 and eventually won a Super Bowl in 2018.

Zach Ertz said today in Philly that he sat in his locker for 30 minutes last night and cried about leaving the city and team. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 15, 2021

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had glowing things to say about Ertz.

“I’ve heard great things about him,” said Kingsbury. “Great person, great player. I think he’ll fit right in this locker room. For me, I’m trying to get every skill player in league.”

Of course, since Ertz played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, he won’t be available to play against the Cleveland Browns.

As for the game coming up against the Browns, there’s more big news that lies ahead.

Browns’ Playmaker Out

You never want to see injuries, but for the Cleveland Browns, there is one big surprise.

Two-time Pro Bowl star running Nick Chubb was officially ruled out by head coach Kevin Stefanski on October 15. The 2018 second-round pick missed a full week of practice with a calf injury. At the same time, this comes as a huge shock due to the lack of reporting on the severity of his calf problem.

Chubb had yet to miss a game in 2021 after missing four games in 2020. Chubb has averaged 5.8 yards per rush on 90 attempts and 523 rushing yards.

That leaves Kareem Hunt to lead Cleveland’s number one ranked rushing factory. Chubb has five rushes of 20 yards or more and 28 missed tackles forced which is the most in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

Remember, Hunt also entered the week with wrist and knee injuries and hasn’t played in practice this week either. His status is questionable according to Cleveland.com Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.

The Browns have so many injuries on their roster that it’s too many to mention. But we will anyway.

Pass rusher Jadaveon Clowney, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, edge rusher Myles Garrett, cornerback A.J. Green, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, corner Greg Newsome, center JC Tretter, corner Denzel Ward and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills are all questionable.

But with their quarterback Baker Mayfield, his situation remains the murkiest. Mayfield injured his shoulder while trying to make a tackle on an interception.

Two weeks later, it was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Surgery won’t be needed, but his injury won’t get any better according to Rapoport.

There is good news for Cleveland. Receiver Jarvis Landry was designated to return from the injured reserve on October 15 and has a chance of playing on Sunday. In Week 2, Landry suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament against the Houston Texans. He caught six balls for 80 yards before being hit with the injury.

Cleveland has a lot of question marks on the injury side, but the Cardinals aren’t too much better.

Stay tuned for more…