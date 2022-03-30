Former Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson Makes Decision on Future

Patrick Peterson, one of the most polarizing Arizona Cardinals players in recent memory, has made his decision.

The former eight-time Pro Bowler has decided to stay with the Minnesota Vikings, per his All Things Covered podcast.





Peterson signed with the Vikings in 2021 after playing 10 seasons for the Cardinals. He played on a one-year, $8 million deal that expired this offseason, and is now agreeing to another one-year deal.

“As long as I have the opportunity to play the game at a high level — give it all I got, help my teammates reach their full potential and all come together to get that common goal — that’s all that matters to me,” Peterson said.

There was never speculation that Peterson would return to the Cardinals. In July of 2021, Peterson ripped general manager Steve Keim for not answering his texts when he dove into the free agency market.

“We’re all grown men here, we’re not in high school,” Peterson said. “For him to do that, yo, I lost all respect for him, man… That was the ultimate disrespect right there.”

History was already murky between the Cardinals and Peterson when the three-time All-Pro requested a trade in 2018. To the very end, it was an up-and-down relationship between the two that turned into a reality TV show when Peterson signed in Minnesota.

After reaching the Pro Bowl from 2011 to 2018, Peterson had his struggles. In 2019, Peterson was suspended six games due to a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy. A year later, Peterson posted a 53.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, the worst since his rookie season.

The 32-year-old signed with Minnesota in 2021, where he ranked 63rd among cornerbacks that played a minimum of 20% of defensive snaps in 2021, according to PFF.

It’s easy to say that Peterson has grown accustomed to Minnesota.

“I can’t wait to get back up there. I just texted all the guys, and all the guys are excited I chose to stay put. It’s going to be a fun year and we got another crack at it.”

Offseason of Vikings & Cardinals Connections

During the 2022 offseason, the Cardinals have signed two outside free agents that have Vikings ties.

Cornerback Jeff Gladney was the first signing, who was a 2020 first-round pick by the Vikings. Gladney was released on August 3, 2021 after he, “was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.”

Gladney was acquitted of a felony assault charge in 2022 and was signed to a two-year deal by the Cardinals.

The other signing was linebacker Nick Vigil, who started 12 games with the Vikings in 2021 and totaled 85 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception for a touchdown in 16 games.

Vigil’s pick-six happened to be against his new teammate Kyler Murray in Week 2 of the Cardinals’ 34-33 win.

The #Cardinals have signed former #Vikings LB Nick Vigil The last time he was in Arizona, he did this…pic.twitter.com/wzv5B3MfvR — Raising Zona (@RaisingZona) March 22, 2022

Vigil actually swapped teams with Jordan Hicks, who was cut by the Cardinals and then signed a two-year deal with the Vikings on March 15.

The move to cut Hicks was to create cap space and can inevitably pave the way for Collins to obtain the starting MIKE role. Hicks was a team captain in 2021 and started all of the 49 possible regular-season games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons and accumulated 384 total tackles.