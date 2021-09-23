NFL Insider: ‘Cardinals Look Promising, But Have Work to Do’

In Week 3, the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals will travel to take on the lowly 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

While Cardinals fans should feel happy about starting the season with two wins, it’s important to realize they can’t repeat last season. That’s when the Cardinals won the first two games of the season and proceeded to lose to the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, two teams who would finish in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here! Join Heavy on Cardinals!

We kind of s— the bed the next two (games) last year,” said quarterback Kyler Murray. “I don’t see trap games or that happening, we’re only focused on this one. We’re going to give our all to this one.”

The Cardinals escaped the Vikings with a 34-33 victory that left many in shock. There are certain aspects that one NFL insider believes need to be cleaned up.

Mental Errors

The Cardinals are 2-0 and their offense ranks second in total points and total offense. So what’s not to like?

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager didn’t like the Cardinals’ mishaps against the Vikings.

“Anytime you win a game in which you give up a pick-6, throw another interception, have a terrible roughing-the-punter penalty and run out of bounds on the final offensive drive when you’re up by one point, we can call it “lucky.”

While Murray had a near-perfect first half, his pick-six in the third quarter to linebacker Nick Vegill was certainly a bad decision.

Kyler Murray had a perfect QB Rating of 158.3 in the first half. He opens the second half with a pick-6.pic.twitter.com/MynQqxRYCe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Murray’s second interception at first looked like another bad decision, but he was hit on the play and it could’ve been called for a facemask penalty.

On his second interception., Kyler Murray said he was "hit upside the head" and wasn't sure if that was a penalty or not. But had he not been hit, Murray said, the throw to Christian Kirk would've been a touchdown and not a pick. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 20, 2021

Then at the end of the game, Murray made a terrible clock management decision that Schrager points out.

“Kyler Murray’s highlights and stats have him in the WAY TOO EARLY MVP conversation, but the clock management on Arizona’s final drive — again, he ran out of bounds while up one late in the fourth quarter — was highly questionable.”

The Cardinals always want to be aggressive. Football Outsiders ranked the Cardinals in 2020 the most aggressive team in NFL history. Coach Kliff Kingsbury could’ve easily run some clock at the end when they were up by one, but chose not to.

Obviously, it should go without mentioning that Murray won NFL’s player of the week and that the Cards appear to be one of the most explosive offenses in football.

But there’s still so much time to go in this 2021 season.

Defense Needs to be Better

It’s not often a team wins when they allow a running back having six runs of 10+ yards in the first half. That’s what Dalvin Cook exposed on the Cardinals defense, which was tied for the most in the first half of a game in the last decade.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recognized what went wrong.

“In the first half, it was bad. Guys didn’t panic. We got into halftime and made some adjustments and just got to be focused basically. And it worked. Obviously a difference in the second half. In the first half, they played faster and better. We have to start better.”

Gap integrity was awful according to Joseph in the first half. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt knows to not repeat the same performance like last Sunday.

“We don’t want to do that again.”

Schrager does admit the Cardinals will win more than they will lose this season, but there has to be a middle ground.

“Truth is, the real Arizona Cardinals are somewhere between the two versions we’ve seen thus far,” said Schrager. “They’ll win plenty of games this season, but they can’t expect to win too many in which they play like they did last Sunday against Minnesota. They’ve got the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars this week and can use that game to clean things up. The NFC West opponents are on the horizon.”

Schrager isn’t wrong because, after the Jaguars, the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back weeks.

The Cardinals could be right where they started if they somehow lose to the Jaguars. That’s why they can’t put their foot off the gas.