Cardinals Urged to ‘Reunite’ With Veteran Cornerback

We’re already one month and one day away from free agency beginning for the 2022 season and the Arizona Cardinals have plenty of business to take care of.

Free agency starts on March 16 as the Cardinals will have 25 unrestricted free agents. The team simply can’t keep all of their impending free agents as they’re over the cap by $813.3K heading into the 2022 offseason according to Overthecap.com.

However, Cardinals’ general manager Steve Keim can create up to more than $40 million of cap space, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban.

"Simple" restructures by the Cardinals could gain them up to more than $40 million of cap space. As always, the salary cap can be manipulated if needed. https://t.co/i8QdSwqpPv — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) February 15, 2022

Nonetheless, it’s more than likely the team will retain certain key free agents as well as getting bang for their buck in the positions of need.

The Cardinals need help in the secondary in 2022 and could easily look into a familiar face’s market.

PFF Recommends Ex-Cardinal

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus provided an in-depth look at all 32 NFL teams in terms of notable free agents, potential cuts and players to target entering 2022 free agency.

Cornerback, interior offensive line, interior defensive line and wide receiver were shown as needs for the Cardinals. We’ve mentioned that the Cardinals have money issues, but Treash sees 26-year-old cornerback Rasul Douglas as a potential fit for Arizona.

Arizona was forced to play Robert Alford (who hadn’t played a down since Week 17, 2018), 2021 fourth-round pick Marco Wilson, slot corner Byron Murphy Jr. and NFL journeyman Antonio Hamilton at outside corner this season. The unit ranked 28th among the NFL’s 32 outside cornerback groups in PFF coverage grade. With little money to spend, cheap veteran cornerbacks should be on Arizona’s mind. If Green Bay can’t re-sign Rasul Douglas, Arizona could reunite with the cornerback. Douglas was poached off the Cardinals’ practice squad by the Packers midway through the season and proceeded to produce a top-20 coverage grade with the team.

The Cardinals had depth issues at the cornerback position, which were shown in the backend of the 2021 season. Key injuries to Robert Alford and Marco Wilson hurt the Cardinals down the stretch forcing the team to give key downs to Breon Borders and Antonio Hamilton.

Arizona could’ve easily used Douglas in 2021, who became a surprising sensation for the Green Bay Packers. Douglas was poached off the Cardinals’ practice squad on October 6 by the Packers after All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander was hurt. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 49.6 passer rating over 466 coverage snaps while patrolling the outside and caught five interceptions in just 12 games — tying for fourth-most in the NFL.

Douglas is remembered for sticking it to the Cardinals in Week 8 of 2021 when he grabbed a game-clinching interception intended for WR A.J. Green, who didn’t attempt for the ball, with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

AJ Green never looked for the ball, but it was still an insane interception by Rasul Douglas to clinch the game for the Packers.pic.twitter.com/6FhJmoHc6X — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 29, 2021

Now, Douglas is projected to earn $9.2 million per year on his next contract according to Spotrac with his market value being a four-year deal worth $36.93 million. It could be difficult for the Packers to keep Douglas with -$50 million projected 2022 cap space who also have Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams in line for a payday.

The veteran cornerback wants to return to the Packers, but understands it’s not his decision to make.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Still have some unfinished business to handle. So, of course, I want to be here, but I feel like that’s not my decision to make.”

Is a Douglas Return Likely?

The Cardinals are in dire need of an outside cornerback in 2022 and most certainly would welcome Douglas, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2021. While 2021 starter Alford performed well, the veteran will be turning 34 in November and got hit with another unfortunate injury in late 2021.

On January 24, Douglas said, “Probably a little bit more, nothing crazy,” when asked by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on how much more of his 2021 salary ($826,000) the cornerback would take to come back to Green Bay.

That being said, Douglas wasn’t pleased with the Cardinals who never put him on the active roster.

“I felt like I wasn’t on the team,” Douglas on his time with the Cardinals.

The former third-round pick won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He was signed and cut by the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans in 2021 and had to settle for a practice-squad role with the Cardinals. Not an ideal situation for a former third-round pick.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Douglas wants to be back with the Packers and is lenient with any role potentially given to him in 2022.

“Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’ll do it,” Douglas. “Whether it’s corner, slot, safety, special teams, anything. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m all for it.”

Could Douglas let bygones be bygones? Sure, but we wouldn’t bet the house that Arizona goes down the path of aggressively pursuing the veteran.