Cardinals Add 2017 Third-Round, Super Bowl Champion CB to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals have a wary amount of concerns in the cornerback room. It’s the one group Arizona has to get in check before the regular season begins.

After losing free-agent addition Malcolm Butler to the retired list, there are many questions that need to be answered. What will the Cardinals do next? Will they trade for a corner? Will they sign a corner?

On September 1, the Cardinals made one move to help the concerning development.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports Arizona signed former 2017 Eagles third-round pick Rasul Douglas to the practice squad, according to a league source.

Rasul Douglas is signing with the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, according to a league source. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on 53-man roster by the first game. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2021

Knowing the Cardinals’ situation, it wouldn’t surprise Wilson if Douglas makes the 53-man roster.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban thinks the team will just add depth when it comes to looking for cornerback help and that rookie Marco Wilson and third-year Byron Murphy help in that way of thinking.

A follow-up on the cornerback situation. When Kingsbury talks about looking for others, I'm thinking it is for depth. The Cardinals very much like Marco Wilson, and Byron Murphy, of course. And they think Alford can work too. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 1, 2021

Rasul Douglas’s History

A former third-round pick out of West Virginia, Rasul Douglas lasted just one week with the Houston Texans. He was a part of the Texans’ re-configuring of their cornerbacks group this season.

He started 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers. Pro Football Focus ranked Douglas highly when Douglas was against tough competition.

CB Rasul Douglas is still available and just 25. He had a solid year in his 1st season with the Panthers. 62 tackles (career-high) and 9 PBUs. Last year he was PFF’s 3rd highest-graded CB vs 80.0+ graded WRs:

1. Jamel Dean – 90.0

2. Xavier Rhodes – 81.8

3. Rasul Douglas – 80.4 pic.twitter.com/zW4PfrETia — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 22, 2021

Douglas was great at pass breakups and had a career-high 62 tackles in 2020.

Here’s some of what #Texans fans can expect from newly signed CB Rasul Douglas pic.twitter.com/8xiRxotbmP — Anthony Wood (@arwoodNFL) August 25, 2021

You can’t forget that Douglas, a third-round pick in 2017, won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles and was an important fixture in their run with his special teams’ work. Douglas played an impressive 46 games in a three-year span. He also started in two playoff games in their 2018 postseason. The 2017 third-round pick was cut by the team last preseason. Overall, the 27-year-old defender has started 29 career games, which is something Arizona is taking into account.

In the summer of 2021, Douglas was cut by two teams in the Panthers and Raiders who don’t have great secondaries. But maybe the third time’s the charm for Arizona. And what do the Cardinals have to lose?

Beggars Can’t Be Choosers

The Cardinals can’t just pull off a heist and sign or trade an elite cornerback out of thin air. You’ll most likely see depth moves and small moves to right the ship. Remember, every team knows how vulnerable the Cardinals are in the position. General manager Steve Keim will already lose the battle by simply picking up the phone and calling.

Yes, the cornerback room is inexperienced and needs help. Yes, it was the preseason.

But, fourth-round rookie cornerback Marco Wilson and third-year Byron Murphy were very impressive in the preseason. They were among the top-15 graded cornerbacks in the preseason according to Pro Football Focus.

At one point Wilson was considered a first-round prospect, but injuries and a lackluster 2020 at Florida brought his stock down. Then, he was remembered for an unsportsmanlike penalty when he inexplicably threw a shoe, which cost the Florida Gators the game. Murphy is still young at 23-years old and showed strides as a slot corner in 2020.

But for the time being, there were no teams that claimed anyone from the Cardinals cuts, so Arizona can now reach out to the players they waived to join the practice squad.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss is reporting the team is bringing back Jace Whittaker to the practice squad.

The Cardinals are bringing back CB Jace Whittaker to the practice squad, per source. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 1, 2021

This situation for the Cardinals won’t be resolved anytime soon.