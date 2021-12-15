Cardinals Poach Titans CB After Surprise Injury for Key Defender

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves on Wednesday, December 15 after the devastating injury news for DeAndre Hopkins, who’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

According to the Cardinals’ social media account, the Cardinals signed cornerback Breon Borders from the Tennesse Titans practice squad.

We have signed CB Breon Borders from Tennessee’s practice squad. In addition, we have designated TE David Wells to return from the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/2DKT1D7weG — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 15, 2021

Borders played 11 games for the Titans and even faced the Cardinals in their home opener. The 26-year-old started in five games in 2020, totaling 27 tackles and even caught an incredible leaping interception from Phillip Rivers.

Borders went undrafted coming out of Duke and signed with the Raiders in 2017. He’s also been on teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team prior to the Colts.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The Cardinals also opened tight end David Wells to return from the Injured Reserve.

Depth is a huge part of any team, but the Cardinals signing Borders screams that a corner is injured.

Surprising Key Starter Injury

Starting Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford appeared on the Wednesday injury report as a DNP for practice because of a pectoral injury.

It’s disheartening to hear due to the fact Alford was out for the 2020 season because of the same injury.

Alford’s been a major contributor to the Cardinals secondary and had a 76.0 Pro Football Focus coverage grade prior to their matchup against the Rams. Unfortunately on Monday Night Football, Alford allowed seven catches for 145 yards and a TD on eight targets according to PFF.

This injury comes at a difficult time, as the Cardinals are closer to the end of the schedule and have two straight incoming games of working on 6 days’ rest.

Before the Rams matchup, Alford was third in the NFL in allowing only five yards per target this season. At the age of 33, it’s been unbelievable how the veteran has handled himself in 2021. Alford missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of injuries.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has spoken glowingly about Alford’s productivity.

“For two years he was our best corner in the spring and the summer,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “He doesn’t get beat much. He’s a veteran corner that has been in big games before, been on good defenses, and one thing he can do, he can cover his man. He can tackle, he’s tough and he’s competitive.”

Byron Murphy has been more than exceptional as their number one corner. But rookie Marco Wilson has understandably dealt with growing pains, especially in their latest game. Antonio Hamilton even subbed in for him later in the game.

The Cardinals could sure use Packers CB Rasul Douglas, a veteran corner who has blossomed after being plucked from Arizona’s practice squad. Nonetheless, the Cardinals could think Borders as a fixture if Alford were to miss time.

Rest of Cardinals Injury Report

We’ve already mentioned Hopkins and Alford’s injuries. You can’t forget about James Conner, who’s listed as day-to-day after an ankle injury.

Starting defensive lineman Corey Peters, defensive end Leki Fotu and Zach Kerr was also listed as DNPs. Peters is dealing with a knee injury, a problem that forced the veteran to miss the 2020 season.

It’s worth noting that the Cardinals didn’t participate in practice on December 15 as the reports are based on estimation. Starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (thumb) were limited.

Pugh was active in Week 14, but didn’t see any game action as Sean Harlow took his place for the fourth game in a row.

The Cardinals are hanging by a thread once again in 2021.