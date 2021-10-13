Cardinals Face Another Injury Concern With Rodney Hudson’s Status

It feels like every day the Arizona Cardinals keep getting bad news on the injury front, and now even the COVID front.

On Sunday against the 49ers, Maxx Williams suffered a “major” injury to his right need and was placed on Injured Reserve on October 13. Chandler Jones was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on October 12 for testing positive for COVID-19.

We knew center Rodney Hudson left the game against the 49ers due to a ribs injury. But now on October 13, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that the anchor on the offensive front will not play on Sunday against the Browns.

Kingsbury isn’t optimistic about Jones playing against the Browns as well. Jones is also dealing with symptoms according to Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said LB Chandler Jones has had some Covid symptoms and doesn’t expect him to play Sunday. Jones went on Covid list Tuesday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 13, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury confirms Chandler Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms. — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) October 13, 2021

The Browns are definitely in luck. This now leaves the Cardinals without their powerful offseason addition in Hudson and two-time All-Pro edge rusher Jones in Week 6.

Stay tuned for more…