Cardinals Place Important Offensive Anchor on Injured Reserve

It truly never ends for the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals when it comes to injuries and now COVID-19. There used to be a time when luck was on the Cardinals’ side pertaining to injuries.

The Cardinals have announced All-Pro center Rodney Hudson will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a tremendous addition in 2021 and has yet to allow a single pressure according to olinestats.com. Hudson was already out against the Cleveland Browns so that guarantees he’s out versus the Houston Texans and out on a short week on Thursday Night Football with the Green Bay Packers.

Center Max Garcia did a good job replacing Hudson against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half and will remain the starting center.

Also, the Cardinals activated offensive lineman Josh Miles and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Arizona has also elevated tight-end Ross Travis from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker were also elevated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Additionally, tight end Richard Rodgers, who was signed to the practice squad this week, was released.

There are so many injury concerns for the Cardinals that we will get to.

Stay tuned for more…