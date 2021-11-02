Cardinals’ Pro Bowl Lineman Designated to Return from IR

As expected, there wasn’t any trade news for the Arizona Cardinals on the November 2 deadline. The team traded for Zach Ertz after a glaring need at tight end in October and for the most part, the league was quiet.

Right after the deadline, the Cardinals designated Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to return from the injured list.

This doesn’t mean that Hudson is activated. But the team is one step closer by allowing Hudson to work with the team starting November 3. Hudson is coming back from a rib and shoulder injury back that took him out in Week 5.

Backup Max Garcia took Hudson’s place for two games, but an Achilles injury prompted the Cardinals to start third-string center Sean Harlow against the Packers.

It’s still unknown as to which quarterback will be behind center versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to call Murray’s status day-to-day.

“We’re still progressing through that,” Kingsbury told reporters on November 1. “I know the weekend definitely helped, and so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Veteran Harps on Injury

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum is glad Hudson will be back soon for the team.

“Having Rodney back, we have another old head at the line of scrimmage,” Beachum told the media on November 2. “Having him back is going to be fun.”

The 10-year veteran told Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated how worse it is for a center with the number of injuries Hudson had.

“I know that’s something that he has to deal with, with his hand over the ball every single play,” said Beachum. “So we’ve talked about it. We talk every day, we see each other every day. I’m a little further along in this process coming back from this than he is, so I’m giving him insight on what I felt. I’m asking how he felt and kind of what that meant, as things started to progress, the plateaus that he’s starting to feel. So we’ve been leaning on each other a lot and spent a lot of time with each other kind of just working through this particular injury.”

Beachum had issues with his ribs this season which forced him to miss two games. His injury prompted the Cardinals to immediately put Hudson on the injured reserve.

“Know that that injury is not something to play with,” Beachum said. “It’s really something as simple as getting back in a stance again. When you have to compress your body and contort your body to be able to get into your stance is something that I struggled with coming back from that injury.”

Prior to his injury, Hudson was the only offensive lineman to start every game and not allow a single pressure according to olinestats.com.

Practice Squad Transactions

Due to the nicked-up units at defensive line and linebacker, the Cardinals made several moves on November 2 on the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and linebacker Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Koda Martin and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad.

The Cardinals better hope neither of Martin or Travis stick it to Arizona like former Cardinal Rasul Douglas did with his game-winning interception for the Packers.

Whitehead has played for three teams, mainly with the Lions from 2012-2017. He made ten starts for the Panthers in 2020 and had one interception along with 51 tackles.

Dickerson was undrafted in 2018 and only has one NFL start with the Titans.