NFL Analyst on Cardinals WR Rondale Moore: ‘Defying Logic’

The Arizona Cardinals continue to show the world how they got a steal in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore has taken the league by storm and it’s quite noticeable to the rest of the league.

Moore had 5 catches, 102 yards and one touchdown in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay thinks Moore makes no sense, but obviously in a great way.

Rondale Moore defying logic. ARZ's WR4 and played 46% of the snaps…but puts up a 7-114-1 line on a team-high 8 targets — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 19, 2021

Rondale Moore leads Arizona in receptions and receiving yards while playing just 37% of the offensive snaps through 2 games this season. Yes, that’s more receptions and yards than All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Free-agent three-time Pro Bowler WR Dez Bryant took to Twitter and voiced his thoughts on Moore.

I told y’all about rondale Moore — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 19, 2021

You could make the case Kyler Murray was the reason for the 34-33 win against the Vikings who made spectacular plays left and right. But without Moore, it’s a question worth asking if the Cardinals even sniff their second win of the season.

Cardinals Lose Without Moore

Two straight offensive drives in the last two minutes of the second quarter for the Cardinals could be the difference between winning and losing. It only took one play for Murray to scramble to his left and fire a dart to a wide-open Moore for the 77-yard touchdown.

With Moore’s speed, there was a reason he was wide-open.

After the Vikings kicked a field goal to take a 23-21 lead with 21 seconds left, Murray proceeded to pass to Moore twice. In his second reception of the drive, Moore juked and made Mackensie Alexander and Eric Kendricks miss while trying to tackle him on his 18-yard run. That set up a long 62-yard field from Matt Prater to give the Cardinals a one-point edge at halftime.

If you want to see Moore’s elusiveness in this play, check out NFL insider Brian Baldinger with his patented “Baldy’s Breakdowns” on how Moore created yardage.

.@AZCardinals @K1 to @moore_rondale with 10 seconds in 1st half. Never know when a play changes the outcome of a game #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BFHHCK7H3B — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 20, 2021

Coach Kliff Kingsbury knows what Moore is capable of doing each time has the ball in his hands.

“You see the dynamic; the stuff he can do in space,” Kingsbury said. “When he gets the ball that first guy rarely tackles him. He’s got legit 4.29 speed and he’s starting to build more confidence.”

How Moore Compares To League

While it’s just two games in the season, there is a stat that’s pretty wild to hear. Moore leads all rookies in receiving yards with 182 yards. The next closest is the 2021 fifth overall pick Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, who has 155. Remember, Moore was the sixth receiver taken in this year’s draft.

Rondale Moore leading all Rookies#AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/J9R3SsEEaw — Around The Block – Arizona Cardinals (@Cardinals_ATB) September 20, 2021

The crazier part is Moore played in 28% of their offensive snaps in the opener and 48% offensive snaps in the second game.

According to Arizona Cardinals writer Kevin Parrish Jr., Moore is averaging 14.3 yards after the catch this season, which is 4.8 yards more than any other NFL player.

Kyler Murray actually sent a video of Moore to GM Steve Keim prior to the NFL draft. Let’s just say Keim took note.

“Back before the draft, I sent Steve (Keim) a video I saw on Instagram of his one-on-ones in college,” Murray said. “I knew nothing about the kid, but from that video, I knew he knew what he was doing as far as route running. He knew how to set guys up.

We mentioned Moore still had a low snap count of 46% in the second contest. But if and when Moore’s snap counts increase, it could be Moore’s world and we’re all living in it.