5 Cardinals’ On the Roster Bubble Against Saints

Preseason football is coming to a close soon for the Arizona Cardinals. The roster needs to be cut down to 53 by August 31, which will leave 27 players currently off the team.
The final test will be against the New Orleans Saints on August 28.
There will be many Cardinals players to keep an eye on for the roster deadline. We’ve already mentioned Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley, who will battle against Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. You can read that here.
It’s likely most of the starters won’t play on Saturday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury says in terms of playing time the Cardinals will, “err on the side of being conservative,” says Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.
Who are the five Cardinals candidates who stand out as fringe-roster players for Saturday’s matchup? Here are the five.
Ross Travis
The tight end position is pretty dicey for the Cardinals. Ross Travis is the third tight end on the unofficial depth chart, but Demetrius Harris was brought in a couple of weeks ago to give veteran presence.
“That’s an interesting group,” Kingsbury said. “Bringing in Demetrius (Harris) I thought was a big boost. Darrell (Daniels), we know what he can do. Maxx (Williams) has played at high levels. And I think Ross (Travis) has made plays when he’s had an opportunity. So Saturday will be another big opportunity.”
Travis caught a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs, which helped his case to make the roster.
Travis and Daniels were neck and neck in snaps (8 and 9) against the Chiefs while Harris had more (14). It seems like Harris’s veteran stability will get him the second spot, leaving the third spot to either Travis Or Daniels. We’ll find out who wins that battle.
Arizona better be careful with its decisions. The division-rival Seattle Seahawks added recently cut Cardinals tight end Ian Bunting on August 26.
Charles Washington
Arizona has a great depth of safeties starting with All-Pro Budda Baker. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons can even perform at the position when Baker blitzes.
It’s likely that only three are chalk for the team in Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo. Washington has been the punt gunner along with Wilson.
But rookie 7th round pick James Wiggins can do it that as well. Shawn Williams has demonstrated his belonging in special teams. The difference with safeties will be special teams, and the Cardinals have to take that into consideration. Washington must stand out on Saturday.
Sean Harlow
It was pretty amazing that left guard Sean Harlow played all Cardinals snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second preseason game.
Harlow only played left guard due to Justin Pugh’s Reserve/COVID absence. To his credit, Harlow has played extremely well, posting Pro Football Focus scores of 67.0 and 66.9 in the Cowboys and Chiefs games.
Here’s Harlow against the Cowboys helping running back Eno Benjamin score. Harlow’s a player to keep an eye on.
Darqueze Dennard & Jace Whittaker
The cornerback position has been one of the brightest spots of the Cardinals’ preseason. Rookies Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan have impressed everyone, and Byron Murphy and Malcolm Butler have looked solid. Robert Alford will make the team and had 32 snaps against the Chiefs.
The battle for the sixth cornerback spot will be interesting. While it’s likely Darqueze Dennard, Jace Whitaker is knocking on the door. Dennard has missed both preseason games and is behind in reps.
Dennard did have an interception against Kyler Murray in the Red & White practice two weeks ago.
Whittaker has shown he can play in special teams. He got some heat for coverage plays against the Chiefs, but overall showed good instincts at times against one of the toughest teams in football.
It’s been awhile since anyone has gotten word of Dennard’s status. It doesn’t seem like he’ll play the third preseason game.
Cornerback was considered a weakness before training camp. Now, although the regular season hasn’t started, it’s looking better as each day goes by.