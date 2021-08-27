5 Cardinals’ On the Roster Bubble Against Saints

Preseason football is coming to a close soon for the Arizona Cardinals. The roster needs to be cut down to 53 by August 31, which will leave 27 players currently off the team.

The final test will be against the New Orleans Saints on August 28.

There will be many Cardinals players to keep an eye on for the roster deadline. We’ve already mentioned Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley, who will battle against Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. You can read that here.

It’s likely most of the starters won’t play on Saturday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury says in terms of playing time the Cardinals will, “err on the side of being conservative,” says Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Who are the five Cardinals candidates who stand out as fringe-roster players for Saturday’s matchup? Here are the five.

Ross Travis

The tight end position is pretty dicey for the Cardinals. Ross Travis is the third tight end on the unofficial depth chart, but Demetrius Harris was brought in a couple of weeks ago to give veteran presence.

“That’s an interesting group,” Kingsbury said. “Bringing in Demetrius (Harris) I thought was a big boost. Darrell (Daniels), we know what he can do. Maxx (Williams) has played at high levels. And I think Ross (Travis) has made plays when he’s had an opportunity. So Saturday will be another big opportunity.”

Travis caught a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs, which helped his case to make the roster.

Friday nights are meant for preseason Chris Streveler dimes to Ross Travis. pic.twitter.com/H5qFq2GO6q — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2021

Travis and Daniels were neck and neck in snaps (8 and 9) against the Chiefs while Harris had more (14). It seems like Harris’s veteran stability will get him the second spot, leaving the third spot to either Travis Or Daniels. We’ll find out who wins that battle.

Arizona better be careful with its decisions. The division-rival Seattle Seahawks added recently cut Cardinals tight end Ian Bunting on August 26.

The day after Luke Willson steps away, the #Seahawks signed Ian Bunting to take his roster spot. The 6-foot-7 former UDFA from Cal was released by the #AZCardinals recently. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2021

Charles Washington

Arizona has a great depth of safeties starting with All-Pro Budda Baker. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons can even perform at the position when Baker blitzes.

Isaiah Simmons will play up to 5 different positions with the Cardinals – played 9 in college. Last week vs KC he was in the slot covering Hardman a couple times. He will cover backs, receivers, TE's. Can rush passer, drop to safety when Budda blitzes, play slot CB etc…. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 25, 2021

It’s likely that only three are chalk for the team in Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo. Washington has been the punt gunner along with Wilson.

Charles Washington and rookie Marco Wilson were the gunners for that punt. — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) August 21, 2021

But rookie 7th round pick James Wiggins can do it that as well. Shawn Williams has demonstrated his belonging in special teams. The difference with safeties will be special teams, and the Cardinals have to take that into consideration. Washington must stand out on Saturday.

The Cardinals safety position doesn't the attention as the corners the top four Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo & Deionte Thompson. Rookie seventh-round pick James Wiggins had two special teams tackles vs Dallas likely competing with veteran Shawn Williams. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 16, 2021

Sean Harlow

It was pretty amazing that left guard Sean Harlow played all Cardinals snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second preseason game.

Cardinals had only 49 offensive snaps in game against Chiefs and guard Sean Harlow played them all! Coming later is story on every player's snap counts with percentages. Rookie LB Victor Dimukeje played 58 (73%). — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) August 21, 2021

Harlow only played left guard due to Justin Pugh’s Reserve/COVID absence. To his credit, Harlow has played extremely well, posting Pro Football Focus scores of 67.0 and 66.9 in the Cowboys and Chiefs games.

Here’s Harlow against the Cowboys helping running back Eno Benjamin score. Harlow’s a player to keep an eye on.

I’m telling you, @BeaverFootball offensive linemen built ready to play in the league straight away. Just watch my guy Sean Harlow at LG 🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/JKgk2tlmvv — Aaron Magnuson (@aaronpmag79) August 16, 2021

Darqueze Dennard & Jace Whittaker

The cornerback position has been one of the brightest spots of the Cardinals’ preseason. Rookies Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan have impressed everyone, and Byron Murphy and Malcolm Butler have looked solid. Robert Alford will make the team and had 32 snaps against the Chiefs.

The battle for the sixth cornerback spot will be interesting. While it’s likely Darqueze Dennard, Jace Whitaker is knocking on the door. Dennard has missed both preseason games and is behind in reps.

Dennard did have an interception against Kyler Murray in the Red & White practice two weeks ago.

Whittaker has shown he can play in special teams. He got some heat for coverage plays against the Chiefs, but overall showed good instincts at times against one of the toughest teams in football.

Whittaker's taking heat for his coverage Here he sat on the short route then jumped the deeper corner beautifully pic.twitter.com/Otm34hMUOV — Around The Block – Arizona Cardinals (@Cardinals_ATB) August 22, 2021

It’s been awhile since anyone has gotten word of Dennard’s status. It doesn’t seem like he’ll play the third preseason game.

Don't see D-Hop out there today. Jordan Phillips, Darqueze Dennard still absent, among others. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 15, 2021

Cornerback was considered a weakness before training camp. Now, although the regular season hasn’t started, it’s looking better as each day goes by.