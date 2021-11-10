Ex-GM on Cardinals’ Position Group: ‘Most Underrated in the NFL’

Sitting at 8-1, the Arizona Cardinals have to love the way they’ve battled teams while facing extreme adversity.

The laundry list of players and coaches who’ve been wiped out from games seems endless, yet the Cardinals have no excuses.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk spoke to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on November 9 on the fact that the Cardinals still feel like underdogs.

“Once a couple of guys went down and we had some injuries, everyone was quick to count us out and say that we weren’t able to get it done. We were able to go on the road and show that we have guys all over the place that can make plays. Guys who aren’t in primary roles to come in and step up and make plays. Those are things we’re going to need to do, especially making a push for the postseason.”

"Although our record and our rankings say otherwise, we still feel like we're the underdogs." @ckirk talks about his @AZCardinals ability to step up 💪 pic.twitter.com/I3I0KFm1U8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 9, 2021

A team without their star quarterback in Kyler Murray won handily against a desperate San Francisco 49ers team who were getting back key pieces in George Kittle and Jeff Wilson Jr.

This team loves a challenge.

Many players such as backups Colt McCoy, James Conner and edge rusher Markus Golden deservingly got the headlines for their performances.

But there’s one group that has been overlooked throughout the season and continued to show their dominance in Week 9.

Ex-Executive Credits Defensive Group

Randy Mueller, former NFL GM for the Saints and Dolphins, has taken notice of a position group for the Cardinals.

Mueller says the most underrated group currently is the defensive backs and sub-cover group.

Maybe the most under-rated group in the NFL currently- @AZCardinals Defensive backs and sub-cover group playing m/m as good as any group in the league. Def won the game vs SF. DC Vance Joseph gonna get another HC chance if it continues. — Randy Mueller (@RandyMueller_) November 10, 2021

This is a defense that ranks second in DVOA. Of course, the absence of J.J. Watt hurts, like it would hurt any other team. But it clearly didn’t show against a divisional rival.

It’s not just their defensive line that consists of Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Jordan Phillips who can get the job done.

It’s their secondary and safety group. Robert Alford and Byron Murphy have stepped up big time. According to Pro Football Focus, both are in the top five in coverage grades for NFC West corners.

Highest NFC West cornerback coverage grades through 9 weeks by PFF (min. 100 snaps): 1. Jalen Ramsey – 84.9

2. Robert Alford – 74.0

3. Dontae Johnson – 72.7

4. Dont’e Deayon – 72.2

5. Byron Murphy Jr. – 71.3#Seahawks #49ers #Rams #Cardinals — NFC West Coverage (@nfcwestcov) November 9, 2021

Murphy forced Kittle to fumble in the first half, which was his first lost fumble in his career.

That was the first lost fumble of George Kittle’s career. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2021

Deebo Samuel’s five receptions were the second-fewest for a game in 2021. His fewest receptions in a game this season happened to be against the Cardinals in their first meeting.

It’s no surprise that All-Pro Budda Baker has played his part throughout the season. But right beside him is Jalen Thompson, who’s made a huge difference that isn’t talked about enough.

Their cohesiveness in the red zone against Robert Tonyan in Week 8 symbolizes their superb tackling.

#FFIDP I know Robert Tonyan owners wanted the TD…but I loved this gang tackle by Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson… pic.twitter.com/OPMdJmUTOp — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) November 2, 2021

Mastermind Behind Defense

A lot of credit goes to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, which Mueller alluded to.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury agreed as well on November 9.

Kliff Kingsbury thinks that DC Vance Joseph will get a head coaching job next season. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 8, 2021

The league would concur as well. On October 25, Broncos and NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reports that Vance Joseph is among names with “a lot of traction around the league for head coach vacancies this cycle.”

An update on November 4 from Allbright is that the Chicago Bears have also done their homework on several candidates to replace Matt Nagy, and Joseph is one of them.

It’s a good problem to have when your DC is sought by other teams, mainly because of how well this season has played out. For now, Steve Keim and company can simply enjoy the ride.