Cardinals Lineman Leaks Potential Playoff Day & Time Vs. Rams

What’s an Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks without some havoc?

Despite a lost fumble for a touchdown in the first drive and a near pick-six interception, Russell Wilson was stellar posting a 110.7 passer rating. The Cardinals also couldn’t seem to get in a rhythm on offense, especially due to inconsistent offensive line play, allowing five sacks and committing penalties.

In the fourth quarter, Rashaad Penny’s 62-yard touchdown run was the nail in the coffin for Arizona.

The Cardinals lost to the Seahawks 38-30 but will make the trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The NFC playoffs are set as the Cardinals will visit Los Angeles for Wild Card Weekend after the 49ers playoff-clinching overtime win.

2. Buccaneers vs. 7. Eagles

3. Cowboys vs. 6. 49ers

4. Rams vs. 5. Cardinals — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

Defensive lineman Zach Allen told the media that the rumor is the Cardinals will play the Rams on January 17, which is Monday Night at 6:15 MST.

The announcement is coming later for when the Cardinals play, but DE Zach Allen said the rumor is the Cards would play the Rams on Monday night. So we'll see. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 10, 2022

The playoff schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but likely will be released after the conclusion of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and Chargers.

Allen has a history of giving hints to the media. The 24-year-old gave a hint on a potential return of J.J. Watt in the playoffs on January 6.

“He’s obviously working hard,” said Allen. “I don’t think I have the security clearance to give that information away.”

Watt would then be designated to return from the injured reserve list on January 7.

Despite the loss, Allen would have a memorable day. Chandler Jones sacked Wilson on the first drive of the game, which led to Allen scooping and scoring the first touchdown of his career.

What a way to start the game for ZacH Allen! 💪🏽pic.twitter.com/hbfNLdaPcn — Cardinals Nation (@CardsNationCP) January 9, 2022

Cardinals React to Loss

While losing to a divisional opponent hurts Arizona, it’s imperative to come out in one piece for the playoffs.

Running backs James Conner and Jonathan Ward left the game for the locker room during the game. All eyes were on Conner, who took a huge hit to the ribs and luckily walked off the field under his own power.

After the game, Chandler Jones tweeted his thoughts.

That one was hard to swallow. Back to the drawing board. #GoCards — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) January 10, 2022

It was a back-and-forth game until it wasn’t in the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray dismissed the end result.

“It’s a new season,” said Murray. “Nothing in the past matters.”

The Cardinals finished the season 8-1 on the road, but 3-5 at home. Kingsbury was asked if it’s good that the Cardinals will be on the road in the playoffs.

“It appears that way. They just appeared like they wanted it more.”

Quick Thoughts

After starting the season with a 7-0 record, the Cardinals are 4-6, including losing four of its last five games. The team has suffered a barrage of injuries starting with J.J. Watt, Chase Edmonds, Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner.

But expectations are much different. This is a team that continues to make the same self-inflicting mistakes on both sides of the ball when it comes to time management, discipline on the offensive line and game awareness.

The Cardinals hope to get back to their consistent winning ways in the playoffs like at the beginning of the season. They will be doubted in the playoffs, as they’re a four-point underdog against the Rams.

Maybe the Cardinals can use underdog magic to their advantage like at the beginning of the season when they beat the Titans, Rams and Browns. The Cardinals need their stud running backs in action and offensive cohesiveness despite not having Hopkins.

If not, it’s lights out.