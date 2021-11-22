Cardinals’ Zach Ertz ‘Might Own Seattle Now’, Says NFL Comedic Personality

The Arizona Cardinals are the first NFL team to officially clinch a winning season in 2021.

Without Kyler Murray for a third straight game due to an ankle injury, backup quarterback Colt McCoy played a significant role against the Seattle Seahawks and was the complete opposite of his terrible 49.4 QB rating performance from a week prior.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

McCoy completed 80% of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-13 win. The 35-year-old veteran has now won in Seattle in two-straight seasons and is the first QB in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

Colt McCoy is the only NFL quarterback – including Seahawk QBs – to win a start at Seattle each of the last 2 regular seasons.



He led the Giants to a 17-12 win here last December & had 328 passing yards & 2 TDs in Cardinals 23-13 victory here today pic.twitter.com/s24n3kf1fk — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 22, 2021

After beating the Seahawks short-handed, Kingsbury is glad the bye week is upon the Cardinals now.

“I feel tired,” said Kingsbury. “I’m ready for Thanksgiving. Sleep on the coach a little bit. It’s coming at a good time for all of us. We got to get rejuvenated, recharged, healthy and to end it on this note and to have the good vibes moving into next week is great for everybody’s spirit and psyche.

McCoy looked like his old self against the San Francisco. The Cardinals prove to be road warriors and are now 6-0 away from Glendale, Arizona. We mentioned McCoy’s resurgence, but one veteran’s abilities can’t be forgotten.

New Addition Breakout Commences

Maybe head coach Kliff Kingsbury is a fan of Heavy on Cardinals.

Before Week 11, we told you tight end Zach Ertz was primed for a breakout against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is what we said on November 18:

“No matter who is at QB, Kingsbury should have Ertz as a middle-of-the-field demon against the Seahawks. Etz is also given a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Seahawks. Seattle has given up the fourth-most receptions (50) out of 20 teams who have nine games played. Ex-Cardinal Dan Arnold caught eight balls on 11 targets in a 31-7 Jaguars loss to the Seahawks.”

Ertz was acquired in October from the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie corner Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick. The 31-year-old had his best game of the season, leading the team with eight receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

On the first offensive drive, Ertz caught a one-yard shovel pass for a touchdown on a 16 play drive.

Ertz then spiked the ball and flexed in front of the whole Seahawks crowd yelling “let’s go!”

“Boston Connor”, an NFL comedic personality who’s regularly on The Pat McAfee Show, reacted to Ertz’s celebration on the Seahawks turf.

Zach Ertz might own Seattle now — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 21, 2021

History would agree with Boston Connor’s assessment. Erz had three career touchdowns in four games with the Eagles against the Seahawks in his career before November 21.

To make matters worse for Seattle, Ertz caught another touchdown. This time, it was on former Eagle corner Sidney Jones.

🚨 Zach Ertz Appreciation Post 🚨 pic.twitter.com/38MpGldeJs — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2021

McCoy and Ertz obliterated the Seahawks’ defense. Twitter had its reactions to the dynamic duo.

Colt McCoy and Zach Ertz against the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/bsudLEEpST — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 22, 2021

While the stats look amazing for Ertz, it’s not everything for the Super Bowl-winning tight end.

“This isn’t about me,” said Ertz after the game. “This is a team sport. This is a team win. For us, that’s what it’s all about. The bye week is going to be big and getting back Kyler is going to be a lot of fun. Finding a win was a big goal of ours and we did that today.”

Ertz also had friendly comradery banter during the game before Conner’s game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ertz said. “I told James, “Hey you better score because I might score the next one.” That’s what it’s about. This is a fun team and I’m really fortunate to be here.”

Ertz hadn’t eclipsed 50 yards in three straight games prior to his dominant performance in Week 11.

This is the pass-catcher that the Cardinals envisioned.