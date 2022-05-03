Cardinals Sign LSU Player Touted ‘Most Versatile Player in Draft Class’

The Arizona Cardinals continued adding talent to their roster following the 2022 NFL Draft.

On May 1, Echelon Sports announced on Instagram the Cardinals signing LSU undrafted rookie free agent Jontre Kirklin and also posted:

“@Azcardinals fans are getting the most versatile player in the 2022 Draft Class.”

Kirklin played special teams, defensive back and wide receiver before taking on the role of quarterback at the Texas Bowl in 2021. He entered the NFL draft in 2022 after being a fifth-year senior who never redshirted.

The 23-year-old had a career-high 184 receiving yards in 2020 and saw action at defensive back in 2017 and 2018. Kirklin proved to be a utility player for the Tigers and even threw three touchdowns in the team’s loss in the Texas Bowl this past season.

His final pass as an LSU Tiger was a throwing touchdown on a double-reverse play in the team’s 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Absolutely bonkers, but the final play of LSU’s season is a double reverse and long TD throw from Jontre Kirklin. pic.twitter.com/c6lsLA6JNn — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) January 5, 2022

The Cardinals could find room for Kirklin on the 53-man roster in the summer — especially knowing his versatility in special teams, defensive back and quarterback.

Kirklin wasn’t the only undrafted rookie free agent signing by the Cardinals.

Cardinals Make Signings Official

The Cardinals announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

Here’s a list of the UDFAs Arizona has inked:

Offense:

RB Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State WR Changa Hodge, Virginia Tech WR JaVonta Payton, Tennessee WR Stephon Robinson Jr., Northwestern WR Jontre Kirklin, LSU TE Chris Pierce Jr, Vanderbilt

Defense:

1. DL Will Miles, Central Methodist

2. DL LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma

3. DL Manny Jones, Colorado State

4. S Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

5. S Laron Stokes, Oklahoma

6. LB Chandler Wooten, Auburn

We have agreed to terms on contracts with the following 12 rookie free agents: pic.twitter.com/L2qJcqhA1x — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 2, 2022

The Cardinals signed five wide receivers and three defensive linemen. It’s clear the team covets players in those two areas.

With the loss of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games due to a PEDs suspension, there’s reason to believe the Cardinals want depth in that area. Other than Hopkins, the Cardinals have newly acquired Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia in their wide receiver room. It’s worth noting that Isabella was granted permission to seek a trade in March.

We mentioned Kirklin but another receiver to watch is Chris Pierce, who led Vanderbilt in receptions with 57 in 2021. He also had a great finish to the season as he caught 20 receptions for 227 yards over his final three games. Running back Ronnie Rivers played five seasons at Fresno State and finishes as the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored with 52. He accumulated 3,147 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during his college career.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Will Miles had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 12 games during the 2021 season. Another defensive lineman to watch is Manny Jones, who totaled 45 tackles and two-and-a-half sacks in 2021. Linebacker Chandler Wooten had the best season of his collegiate career in 2021, posting 94 total tackles and one interception.