Cardinals Make NFL History With New Partnership, Stadium Upgrade

The Arizona Cardinals make history. The Cardinals announced on Monday a deal with BetMGM that would provide sports gambling inside State Farm Stadium.

One more thrilling reason to be excited for kickoff.@BetMGM announced today partnerships with @PlayAtGila and our organization for retail and online sports betting, establishing its first relationships in the state of Arizona. Welcome to the family! pic.twitter.com/1V0xgsNkQr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 9, 2021

This partnership will make the Cardinals the first team in the NFL to offer a sportsbook in an NFL stadium. It’s a step in which no one could’ve imagined years ago. It’s very unlikely this will be the last NFL stadium to have a sportsbook.

It is expected to be open at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

This is the first agreement between an operating sportsbook, a professional sports team and a tribe.

News! We're excited to announce our partnership with @AZCardinals and @PlayAtGila. Sports betting is coming to Arizona 🌵 pic.twitter.com/x3J5vMhvdr — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 9, 2021

Bidwill & BetMGM Relationship

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a press release:

“They are best-in-class partners whose excellence and expertise in this emerging space will provide a new and innovative way to engage and interact with our fans. “This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM. They are best-in-class partners whose excellence and expertise in this emerging space will provide a new and innovative way to engage and interact with our fans.”

BetMGM has also announced plans for three other sportsbooks in the Phoenix area, all at Gilia River properties.

”Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals have an everlasting partnership, offering guests exclusive experiences and remarkable rewards,” Gila River Hotels & Casino CEO Kenneth Manuel said in the press release. “As we explored our partner in sports betting, the unity with BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks, ensures we deliver beyond all expectations.”

Manuel continued: “Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we’re confident they’ll enjoy the BetMGM experience. Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals represent the state’s premier casino destinations and sports franchise, making them the ideal partners for us.”

Arizona sports betting is on schedule to launch on Sept. 9, the first NFL game of the season.

Cardinals’ Team Value Increasing

The Cardinals are the 27th most valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a recent Forbes article. In a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team’s value went up 14% over the last year to $2.65 billion.

In 2019, the Cardinals also came in at 27th on the list with an increase of 3%.

Michael Bidwill succeeded his late father, Bill Bidwill, as principal owner, chairman and president of the Cardinals. At the time of Bill’s death, he was the longest-tenured owner in the NFL.

The franchise has come a long way in increasing revenue.

The Cardinals’ reputation was a bit conservative concerning money. The lack of having their own stadium on top of the savings and loan crisis in the 1990’s made it tough to build a new stadium. Finally, after years of playing in a college football stadium, the Cardinals built University of Phoenix Stadium, now known as State Farm Stadium.

Quarterback Kyler Murray presented Michael with a surprise gift, a mural in honor of his father.