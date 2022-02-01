Cardinals Urged to Avoid All-Pro Cornerback in Free Agency

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals must address the cornerback position in 2022.

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus listed the CB as one of the Cardinals’ biggest needs heading into the offseason.

Arizona was forced to play Robert Alford (who hadn't played a down since Week 17, 2018), 2021 fourth-round pick Marco Wilson, slot corner Byron Murphy Jr. and NFL journeyman Antonio Hamilton at outside corner this season. The unit ranked 28th among the NFL's 32 outside cornerback groups in PFF coverage grade. The Cardinals lack cap space to truly attack the position this offseason, so their draft focus should be on the cornerback position.

The Cardinals have important moves to make in the offseason, but one analyst thinks the team should avoid a particular free agent.

On the January 24 episode of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, the debate on the Cardinals oriented on who the Cardinals should target at the cornerback position in free agency.

Mazique had a different angle on the question. There is one free-agent defensive back that he isn’t in love with the Cardinals potentially going after.

And that’s All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore.

“They (Cardinals) should avoid Stephon Gilmore in free agency,” said Mazique. “I know he has a tight relationship with DeAndre Hopkins and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent but he is 31 years old and is coming off of a ton of injuries. I’m not even saying the windows don’t match with player and team, but there is just no way I’m paying the kind of money Gilmore is going to want at this point.”

Gilmore was just named to his fifth Pro Bowl despite playing in eight games in 2021. The All-Pro cornerback missed the beginning of the 2021 season due to a quad injury from 2020. The 31-year-old was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in October and showed flashes of his old self. Gilmore had a 77.1 overall PFF grade, which ranked 14th among 134 qualifying cornerbacks.

At the same time, Mazique brought up great points. Gilmore’s missed 14 games in the last two seasons due to knee and hand injuries and turns 32 in September. Gilmore won’t get the same five-year, $65 million contract that he got from the Patriots in 2017. But Gilmore’s still projected a two-year deal averaging $14 million per season according to Spotrac.

Restructuring and letting players leave in free agency is always in play. But the Cardinals are still projected to have just $5.3 million in cap space.

Analyst Suggests Young Corner

Mazique wants the Cardinals to break the bank for CB Carlton Davis.

“If I had to pick someone for them to go after it would be Carlton Davis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Mazique. “I know he doesn’t have the same resume but I trust his health and overall youth more.”

Davis would be a great get for the Cardinals. The second-round pick in 2018 has shown abilities to match up against the opposing team’s number one wide receiver. Unfortunately, the franchise tag is the most likely outcome for Davis. The Bucs franchise-tagged Chris Godwin in 2021 and Davis missed time to injury just like Godwin in 2020.

I offered the Cardinals should go after CB Casey Heyward.

“I would probably look to the draft to get a younger guy. But I’m also going to go with a corner over in the AFC, give me Casey Hayward of the Las Vegas Raiders. This past season he graded as one of the best corners in 2021. He has only had one missed game since 2016, so even though he is 32, he is always available. I think that’s what Arizona GM Steve Keim likes to do a lot, getting older guys. Remember he got Malcolm Butler last offseason. Hayward is a different breed though and I think he’ll take another one-year deal. They can’t really splurge in free agency with a lot of money due on the books, but they could give him a one-year deal for $6 or $7 million, which should do the trick.”

PFF projects Heyward for a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The Cardinals made a similar addition in 2021, when they signed Malcolm Butler to a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Unlike Butler, Heyward has shown great qualities the year prior and the team would hope Heyward doesn’t retire abruptly in August.