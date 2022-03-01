The Arizona Cardinals need to nail this offseason, especially for the sake of general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury, who are both entering the final year of their contracts.

That means the Cardinals should leave no stone unturned when it comes to free agency and the draft. The franchise should find any means necessary to supplement quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s had a drama-filled offseason.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

But that doesn’t mean overpaying or reaching, especially with the Cardinals currently $800K over the cap.

An analyst spoke on a player who shouldn’t be a priority for the Cardinals during free agency.

Analyst





Play



Video Video related to cardinals warned to ‘avoid’ 4-time pro bowl free agent wr 2022-02-28T20:15:53-05:00

In a recent edition of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying hosted by Brian Mazique, the Heavy of Patriots writer was given the topic: NFL free agents the Cardinals should avoid.

Mazique thinks the Cardinals should stay away from Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

“Don’t try to dip into that veteran wide receiver market,” said Mazique. “T.Y. Hilton is a free agent, he is 32 years old. He has shown consistent regression and hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl since 2017. He has missed six or more games in two out of the last three seasons. We are talking about a small-ish wide receiver who leans on his speed and some of that has lapsed. I don’t think he is worth them chasing. Allow DeAndre Hopkins to be the elder statesmen, you don’t need Hilton.”

Hilton, 32, mentioned during the 2021 season that he contemplated retirement after suffering a neck injury during the preseason. The veteran wide receiver caught a career-low 23 receptions in 2021 and could revisit the option of leaving the game again.

Despite his decline in play, Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke glowingly about Hilton’s leadership towards the end of the season.

“I always knew T.Y. was a great player, but what I’ve really enjoyed watching is what a great leader he is and how hard he works physically,” Reich said. “But just how great a teammate he is. I’m sure he’s got a selfish bone in his body because we all do, but when we’re out on the practice field and out in games, I feel like he’s an incredibly unselfish player.

Could the Cardinals Explore Hilton?

Hilton was drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2012 draft. The wide receiver out of Florida International was Andrew Luck’s favorite target and amassed over 1,000 receiving yards from 2013 to 2016. But ever since accumulating 1,270 yards in 2018, Hilton hasn’t broken over 800 yards in a single season.

Hilton signed a five-year, $65 million extension in 2015 and would resign in 2021 on a one-year contract worth eight million dollars. Now, the 10-year veteran’s market value is two years worth $12.5 million, according to Spotrac.

The Cardinals did sign a veteran wide receiver in A.J. Green last season, who also faced injury concerns and was 32 years old in 2021. Green was productive and had 300 plus more yards than the previous season. But the Cardinals had a need on the outside and still have the same problem as he’s a soon-to-be free agent. Hilton isn’t exclusively an outside receiver anymore and isn’t the deep threat that he used to be.

Hilton did haul in four receptions in the Colts’ win over the Cardinals on Christmas day, including a 39-yard catch and one-yard touchdown. General manager Steve Keim did have a front-row seat at State Farm Stadium to see the four-time Pro Bowl vocal leader shine.

But Hilton isn’t reliable as he’s missed six-plus games in two out of the last three years.

Could the Cardinals look at Hilton’s services? Absolutely, especially knowing their depth chart once free agency hits and their cap situation. But with the uncertainty regarding Hilton’s health, the Cardinals’ hole on the outside and the fact they already employ a slot receiver in Rondale Moore, adding the 32-year-old doesn’t seem realistic.