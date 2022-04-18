Cardinals Land Cowboys All-Pro in Bold Re-Draft Scenario

It’s NFL draft season as the Arizona Cardinals will be selecting in the first round with their 23rd overall pick on April 28, which is just 10 days away.

The Cardinals have selected inside linebackers in the first round of the last two NFL drafts — Isaiah Simmons in 2020 and Zaven Collins in 2021. While Simmons logged 105 tackles in his second season, both dealt with rookie struggles. Simmons and Collins had less than 60 tackles in their rookie seasons. There were even points that both saw a considerable amount of snaps on the sidelines.

In February, ESPN’s team beat reporters re-drafted the first two rounds of the 2021 draft class, which included the Cardinals. After seeing Collins’ 25 tackle rookie season, Cardinals ESPN reporter Josh Weinfuss drafted Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris with the 16th overall pick. In fact, ESPN’s reporters didn’t draft Collins in the first two rounds.

Another re-draft has been cultivated, but this time for the year prior.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Cardinals Snatch Pro Bowl Defender

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report put together a re-drafting of the 2020 NFL draft class. The Cardinals selected Simmons originally with their eighth overall pick, but Ballentine had the team select cornerback Trevon Diggs out of Alabama. Diggs was originally selected in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys with the 51st overall pick.

Ballentine describes Diggs as “boom-or-bust” but credits his style of play for becoming a first-team All-Pro in 2022.

“Diggs is the definition of boom-or-bust on a week-to-week basis,” said Ballentine. “After picking off three passes and defending 14 more as a rookie, he racked up a league-leading 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended in 2021. All of that ball production comes at a cost, though. He also gave up 907 yards and four touchdowns when targeted.”

Diggs had 22 passes defended in 2021, which was second in the league. Dating back to Diggs’ college tenure, he was graded second in SEC cornerbacks in single coverage with an 89.3 PFF grade since 2014.

He’s also the brother of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 23-year-old cornerback recorded 11 interceptions in 2021, which tied the Cowboys’ single-season interception record that was held by Everson Walls for 40 seasons.

While the Cardinals got production out of outside cornerback Robert Alford in 2021, general manager Steve Keim would have a young formidable duo in Diggs and Byron Murphy. According to Ballentine, the Cardinals could’ve found a linebacker after their first-round selection in 2020.

“Diggs is not a direct replacement for Simmons, but the Cardinals likely would have gone for the cornerback’s turnover production and looked for a linebacker later in the draft,” Ballentine added.

Cowboys & Cardinals Swap Players

We mentioned that Ballentine picked Diggs to land in Arizona. While the Cowboys originally selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with their 17th overall pick, his 2020 re-draft has the Pro Bowl wide receiver heading to the New York Jets at pick 11.

It just so happens that Isaiah Simmons gets to swap jerseys with Diggs. Ballentine likes Simmons’ safety skills to be put to the test in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense.

“Dan Quinn attempted to turn a safety into a linebacker with Keanu Neal,” said Ballentine. “Now, he gets the opportunity to draft a linebacker with safety skills in Simmons. The Clemson star’s unique skill set hasn’t created as many splash plays as expected, but he’s showing signs of growing into his potential. He started all 17 games in 2021, racking up seven passes defended, four forced fumbles and four tackles for a loss.”

The Cowboys already have 2021 first-round Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons, who accumulated 13 sacks in his rookie season. Simmons could slide into multiple positions and make plays past the line of scrimmage.

Isaiah Simmons is a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/OXlzjqjZmR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 29, 2021

Simmons hasn’t shown to be an All-Pro talent yet.

But with maturation, the Cardinals could see a sizable jump from the 6-foot-4, 238-pound linebacker in 2022.