Ex-Cardinals All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu Deletes Tweet Bashing GM Steve Keim

When it comes to Arizona Cardinals’ land, practically no one is safe from criticism these days.

While quarterback Kyler Murray has received his fair share of the blame for the 34-11 Wild Card round loss, coach Kliff Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim and even owner Michael Bidwill have gotten the brunt of responsibility.

In case you missed it, former official Cardinals writer Kyle Odegard tweeted a report that there was a “tense” meeting involving Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury where a source told Odegard that “s*** hit the fan.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shot down the report 14 minutes later, saying there was no meeting, according to his sources.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that his sense is things have calmed down inside the building for the Cardinals.

But there is a former Cardinals member that is not calming down towards his ex-employer.

All-Pro Takes Shot on Twitter

Bo Brack, host of the Locked on Cardinals Podcast, put out a tweet on January 20 pointing out Keim’s unsuccessful attempts at drafting wide receivers in his tenure.

Arizona Cardinals 𝐆𝐌 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐢𝐦 has drafted 𝟏𝟎 wide receivers during his tenure. 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 is the only WR of the group to go over 𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 in a season for the Cards.

Christian Kirk was close this season with 982. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 20, 2022

Six hours later, former Cardinals All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu ripped Keim, saying, “He wanted me to take pay cut, maybe he should take one & invest in an advisor. REAL FOOTBALL GUY!”

Mathieu deleted the tweet five minutes later.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety is currently in preparation for the Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills on January 23. But that didn’t stop the three-time Pro Bowler from taking shots at his old general manager.

Mathieu was drafted in the third round by the Cardinals in 2013 after spending a year away from college football at LSU due to violations of team rules. He made the transition from cornerback to free safety and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Mathieu would sign a five-year contract extension in 2016 worth $62.5 million and included $21.25 million guaranteed.

Despite recording 11 interceptions in five seasons with the Cardinals, injuries were an issue for Mathieu. He only played in all 16 games in a full season once with the team and refused to take a pay cut after the 2017 season. That’s what Mathieu alluded to in his deleted tweet.

Both sides couldn’t agree to a new agreement on a new contract, which led to the team releasing Mathieu in 2018. The Texans signed Mathieu three days later, and was given less money. Mathieu wasn’t pleased with the Cardinals handling of his contract.

“I think there are different ways you can go about restructuring you contract,” he said in an interview with NFL Network. “Some guys like their money up front, some guys put it on the back end. The tough part is when someone asks you to take a pay cut. I don’t think that makes sense for a lot of players.”

The “Honey Badger” would play in Houston for just one season before signing with the Chiefs in 2019. Mathieu would receive his second Pro Bowl nod and his first Super Bowl ring against the San Francisco 49ers.