Cardinals Assistant Among Top Candidates for Future HC Vacancies: Report

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals will be getting back a key cog for their defense in linebacker Chandler Jones against the 6-1 Green Bay Packers.

On October 25, the Cardinals announced the activations of Jones as well as defensive lineman Zach Allen from the Reserve/COVID list.

Simultaneously, the Packers added star receiver Davante Adams to the COVID list, who is likely out for Thursday’s contest according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers likely lost WR Davante Adams for Thursday, while the #Jets lost QB Zach Wilson for at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/soCCYzt2v9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2021

The Athletic Packers’ reporter Matt Schneidman listed a significant amount of players who could be out for Thursday’s game. Keep in mind the Packers have already lost defensive coordinator Joe Barry due to a positive COVID test.

The Packers could be without all these players for Thursday night against the undefeated Cardinals: All-Pro WR Davante Adams

All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari

All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander

All-Pro OLB Za’Darius Smith

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

OLB Preston Smith

C Josh Myers

CB Kevin King — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 25, 2021

#Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will surely miss Thursday’s game against the #AZCardinals, though he will be part of the planning virtually. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

As for the Cardinals, the list is endless when it comes to giving credit to the players, coaches and front office members for putting together such a fantastic start.

But there’s one member that has progressed each and every year and could have a promotion in the near future, for another team.

Coordinator Getting Attention

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is deservingly at the top when it comes to Coach of the Year odds for 2021.

Here are the full Coach of the Year odds (BetOnline). Kliff Kingsbury +325

Brandon Staley +500

Zac Taylor + 525

Sean McVay + 650

Sean McDermott +1000

Kevin Stefanski +1400

Mike Vrabel +1400

Mike McCarthy +1400 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 26, 2021

Kingsbury is the main coach anchoring an offense that has soared, leading to the discussion of Kyler Murray possibly winning MVP. And while the Cardinals beat the Browns handily without Kingsbury due to COVID, his gameplan was transferred to his assistant coaches.

As for the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in his third year for Arizona has done a tremendous job. The Cardinals defense is number one in the NFL in points allowed per game at 16.2.

It’s also insane to think the actual defense, according to Kyle Odegard, has only allowed 14 points per game, considering Murray’s pick-six against the Vikings, the Jaguars’ kick-six and the safety against the Texans.

Cardinals’ actual defense has allowed 14.3 points per game because Kyler threw a pick-6 and Jax had the kick-6. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 26, 2021

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, with an elite defense comes a potential opportunity for the defensive mastermind.

Broncos and NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reports that Vance Joseph is among names with “a lot of traction around the league for head coach vacancies this cycle.” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are also mentioned.

Some names with a lot of traction around the league for HC vacancies this cycle: Brian Daboll, Vance Joseph, Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 25, 2021

Allbright also replied to someone who discredited his report.

I'm juat telling you what some GMs are saying. But your guesses are fine too. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 25, 2021

Why Joseph is Coveted

Joseph has been the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals for three seasons and has seen a steady improvement each year.

Cardinals Offensive and Defensive points per game for each of the first 3 seasons under Kliff and Vance 2019

Offense: 22.5 (16th)

Defense: 27.6 (28th) 2020

Offense: 25.6 (13th)

Defense: 22.9 (12th) Through 7 games in 2021

Offense: 32.1 (4th)

Defense: 16.2 (1st) 📈📈📈 — Mac (@azsportsfien) October 25, 2021

Last season, Chandler Jones was down early in October and the team still maintained their composure on defense. Former Cardinal Haason Reddick racked up 12.5 sacks and even Dennis Gardeck played out of their minds in his system.

Joseph was the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018. This was after being the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and numerous defensive backs coach positions before that.

Unfortunately for Joseph, he was 11-21 in his two seasons with Denver and was fired after his second season. Arizona Republic writer Greg Moore thinks there should be more context to his previous employment.

“Joseph’s quarterbacks were Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch,” said Moore. “Is there any wonder he won just 11 games in two years?”

Joseph has leadership qualities that deserve another go-around as head coach. Obviously, Joseph wouldn’t get a chance in Arizona.

Allbright laughed at the thought of hiring retreads as a bad thing too.

Most great coaches ARE "retreads." The great ones learn from early mistakes. Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll are all retreads. https://t.co/Y1GSYpq5Pm — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 25, 2021

There will be plenty of vacancies after the 2021 season. According to CBS Sports writer Patrik Walker, organizations like the Bears, Jaguars, Texans, Dolphins and Joseph’s old team, the Broncos, have coaches who are on the hot seat. Don’t forget about the Giants, Panthers, and the Raiders, who have Rich Bisaccia as their interim coach after Jon Gruden’s firing.

The rest of the league will certainly look for Joseph’s services, who’s leading a defense that has allowed just one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wild. The @AZCardinals defense has allowed 1 touchdown in the 4th quarter this season. ONE, UNO Garbage time TD in WK4. (Robert Woods) — Felipe Corral Jr (@FelipeCorralJr) October 25, 2021

The talent is there for Joseph. But the cause for concern with their cornerbacks before the season has been answered. And Joseph delivered when he was the active head coach with Kingsbury out against the Browns.

Joseph doesn’t lack confidence, either. His tenacity has helped shape the Cardinals’ abilities to stop teams on fourth down.

“I have more calls than (the opposing coach) has, in my opinion,” Joseph said. “I’m not worried about fourth downs. Fourth downs are a tough play to call from an offensive perspective. He doesn’t know what I’m in. He can call whatever he wants, I can call whatever I want. We’ll see who wins the down. I’m not afraid of fourth downs.