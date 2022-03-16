Cardinals Interested in Polarizing 2020 First-Round CB: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are just one of nine teams that haven’t agreed to a deal with an outside free agent during the legal tampering period.

NFL free agency will start at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16. The Cardinals have retained in-house free agents such as running back James Conner, tight end Zach Ertz, backup quarterback Colt McCoy and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

However, running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Christian Kirk have joined forces with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

There is still plenty of players left in the free-agent market that can help teams, including Cardinals All-Pro defender Chandler Jones. The Cardinals have been working to create cap space over the last week as the team restructured the contracts of Devon Kennard, Justin Pugh and DeAndre Hopkins. Unfortunately, it’s been yet to be determined how much cap space the Cardinals have currently.

Still, there is certainly ample reason to expect the Cardinals, who made it to the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2015, to add outside talent.

Cardinals to Visit Ex-First-Round Pick

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals will be meeting with former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jeff Gladney on the night of March 15.

Schultz also tweeted, “Cards really like him and believe the talented CB can play both inside and out. Gladney is still just 25 years old.”

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson also reports that Gladney will meet with Arizona.

After starting 15 games in 2020, Gladney was released on August 3, 2021 after he, “was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.”

Gladney was not with the team since his arrest in April of 2021. The details were disturbing as the 25-year-old was accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman. Gladney didn’t play for a team in 2021.

Fast forward to March 10, 2022, Gladney was acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment and will be immediately eligible to play Week 1.

With Gladney’s criminal case resolved, the Cardinals appear to be intrigued with Gladney’s talents on the field.

Gladney’s Rookie Season

Gladney was selected No. 31 overall in the 2020 draft and was praised by then-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer after the selection.

“Gladney reminded me of a lot of guys that played similarly for me in the past,” Zimmer said. “Very good acceleration. Tough, competitive kid. Wants to challenge receivers. Good in and out of the breaks. Long arms. So you know, I know he’s a shorter guy, but I think he makes up for it with his toughness and his length.”

Gladney played in 16 games as a rookie and had 81 tackles and three pass breakups.

Unfortunately, the TCU product had warts in his rookie season, allowing a 70.5% completion percentage and 118 passer rating. But since Gladney was released, he’s a free agent and will likely receive a league-minimum deal from an NFL team. He also hasn’t played football since 2020.

The Cardinals have a pressing need at cornerback with veteran cornerback Robert Alford entering free agency. Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton are the three top cornerbacks on the Cardinals’ depth chart.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid complimented Gladney’s game prior to the 2020 draft.

If the Cardinals were to sign Gladney, there shouldn’t be expectations of him being the best cornerback on the roster. Nor should the Cardinals stop at adding talent at the CB spot.

But could Gladney add potential to a depth-stricken position?

Absolutely.