Hall of Famer Unleashes Scolding Tirade on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 offseason has been nothing short of a soap opera.

There have been conflicting reports on a “tense meeting” between Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury as well as Cardinals ownership not sending playoff bonuses to their coaching staff.

It was uncovered after the Pro Bowl that quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed all but two Instagram posts.

On February 13, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals are “indeed alarming” and says the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also reported that the Cardinals are looking for ways to improve Murray’s leadership and maturity, including sideline body language.

The Cardinals would certainly love a do-over.

Murray has been the talk of the football world for the last week-and-a-half. After being anonymously criticized for his body language and maturity, Murray responded on social media on February 14.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships,” Murray posted on Twitter and Instagram. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

While Murray addressed the ESPN report, he didn’t speak on the scrubbing of his Instagram account.

A Hall of Famer voiced his opinions on the quarterback’s social media actions.

Hall of Famer Sounds Off on Murray’s Social Media

Warren Sapp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after recording 96.5 career sacks in 13 NFL seasons. He’s regarded as one of the best defensive tackles to play football.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was on The Rich Eisen Show on February 16 and had a problem with Murray’s social media antics.

“These kids need to understand: Do not let your timeline be your lifeline,” said Sapp. “Live a life that social media don’t dictate what’s really going on. Why in the hell would you as a franchise quarterback of a franchise unfollow them and then acid wash, scrub. What are you doing? And then say nothing but that is the saying.”

"These kids really need to understand, do not let your timeline become your lifeline."@WarrenSapp on how he's viewing the out-of-nowhere Kyler Murray IG drama:#NFL #RedSea pic.twitter.com/iXjwketKN7 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 15, 2022

Many outlets have said that Murray unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter, but there’s no concrete evidence of the quarterback following the team accounts on social media. Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers heard Murray wasn’t following their accounts, to begin with.

Like you, probably, I don’t know what to make of @K1 recent social media purge. But I’ve heard he didn’t “unfollow” Cards. He wasn’t following their accounts to begin with. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) February 10, 2022

Sapp is known to be very boisterous and rowdy which is linked back to his hard-hitting playing days. He’s also had several run-ins with the police after his days of football.

On February 7, 2010, Sapp was arrested in South Florida and charged with domestic battery while in Florida as an NFL analyst for NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIV. Charges against Sapp were dropped. Almost five years later, on February 2, 2015, Sapp was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and assault. Sapp was fired by NFL Network on the same day. Three months later, his charges were dismissed.

Sapp Clowns Playoff Performance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl XXXVII champion does know a thing or two about the playoffs. Sapp is one of only six defensive players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl, be named Defensive Player of the Year and win a Super Bowl. Murray had arguably one of the worst games of his career against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, throwing two interceptions including one for a touchdown while almost being sacked in his own endzone.

The 49-year-old harped on Murray’s play in the Wild Card playoff game against the Rams.

“That playoff game, you’re only as good as your last game and I don’t know what the hell you were doing in that endzone when you flipped that ball up on that pick-six,” said Sapp. “I’ve never seen that. We’ve looked at a lot of football, Rich. I’ve seen Dan Orlovsky run out the back of that thing for safety. I’ve never seen that in the pocket, flip, run, get rid of the football and just gift-wrap six and you’re down 14? Son, I watched that game. That didn’t look like an NFL quarterback.”

Eisen brought up Mortensen’s reports and asked Sapp what needs to be done with Murray’s maturity.

“You’re a grown man,” Sapp said. “This is a professional league. They get a check too. Sometimes they’re better than you. That last game, he didn’t look like an NFL quarterback. Something was really, really off.”