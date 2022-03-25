Cardinals Visit Former Giants Lineman to Fill Offensive Hole: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to sign an offensive free agent that was outside of the organization in 2022.

On offense, 2021 Pro Bowl running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz were re-signed by the Cardinals. But there are several holes on the roster, including the wide receiver and right guard position.

The Cardinals are in need of a wide receiver after losing Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jaguars. We’ve mentioned free agents Julio Jones, Will Fuller and Dolphins’ DeVante Parker as outside options at the wideout spot.

The unflashy right guard spot, meanwhile, could be deemed overlooked. Offensive lineman Max Garcia is a free agent and struggled in 2021, posting a 54.3 PFF grade. In the last three games, including the playoffs, the Cardinals gave up a combined eight sacks.

The Cardinals’ unit could use a solution to solidify the right side and are actively searching.

Cardinals Meet with Veteran Lineman

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, the Cardinals hosted a free-agent visit with offensive guard Will Hernandez on March 24.

Hernandez started all 17 games at right guard for the New York Giants in 2021. The 2018 second-round pick started 56 of 62 games with the Giants and missed only three games in 2020.

The 26-year-old out of UTEP played most of his Giants tenure at left guard, before being moved to right guard in 2021. This past season, Hernandez allowed 36 pressures, seven sacks and had a PFF grade of 55.9, the lowest of his four-year career.

It’s worth noting that Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was the head coach of UTEP, where he had Hernandez under his wing. The Cardinals could be banking on Kugler to help re-shape the 6’3, 332-pound lineman’s career.

Arizona’s offensive line should be penciled in with tackles D.J. Humphries, center Rodney Hudson and left guard Justin Pugh. But with Josh Jones as the only right guard on the depth chart, the Cardinals are looking for any solution. And the Cardinals have plucked from the Giants in the past, when Pugh signed a five-year, $45 million contract with Arizona in 2018.

Justin Murray and Sean Harlow are the other guards on the Cardinals roster. If Hernandez were to sign with Arizona, he could also backup Pugh if needed. Over The Cap shows the Cardinals with $7.7 million in cap space.

Due to an underwhelming Giants tenure, a potential Hernandez contract likely won’t break Arizona’s budget.