Cardinals Finalizing Deal With TE Zach Ertz: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to resign veteran tight end Zach Ertz, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ertz, 31, was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season from the Eagles for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick. He caught 56 passes for 574 yards for three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona.

The Washington Commanders drummed up interest towards Ertz in the past few days, per Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable:

The Cardinals will look to have Ertz’s services for three more seasons in the range of more than $10 million. Ertz was one of six tight ends with more than 70 catches in the 2021 season. In just 11 games, Ertz accumulated 81 targets and had immediate success with Kyler Murray.

Ertz was the leader of the pack for free-agent tight ends when Mike Gesicki, David Njoku and Dalton Schultz were franchise-tagged before free agency.

Now, the three-time Pro Bowler has the opportunity to possibly finish his career in Arizona.

Deal Isn’t Official

The Cardinals haven’t officially confirmed the signing.

But if and when the deal becomes official, the Cardinals will have inked Ertz prior to the legal tampering which begins on March 14. With the release of linebacker Jordan Hicks, Arizona freed close to $7 million on March 9 and also restructured linebacker Devon Kennard’s $9 million cap hit in 2022.

Ertz led the Cardinals with 56 catches over the final 11 games of the regular season. The veteran tight end said on February 11 that he wanted to be back with the Cardinals.

“I would like to (return to the Cardinals), I think I’ve made that very clear to everyone involved that I would like to be back in Arizona,” Ertz told 12 News’ Cameron Cox. “But at the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that are out of my control. There’s a lot of guys that are free agents and whatnot, there’s a lot of really talented players that are free agents. “But I’ve said all along, I want to be here.”

According to Venerable, Ertz’s market was set to be “huge” if the Cardinals didn’t retain the vet.

Zach Ertz's market was said to be "HUGE" had he been allowed to hit free agency. Ertz wanted to remain in Arizona, however. Is said to have a good rapport with both Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 13, 2022

The top names on the tight-end market will now be Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Uzomah of the Cincinnati Bengals, Evan Engram of the New York Giants, and Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons.