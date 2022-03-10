Insider Gives Update on Cardinals Impending Free Agent TE Zach Ertz

The Arizona Cardinals have already been active before the NFL’s free agency period, which begins on March 16.

In case you missed it, the Cardinals announced the release of linebacker Jordan Hicks, who was the team captain in 2021. The 29-year old was under contract for one more season and was second on the team in tackles with 116. The move frees $6.5 million in cap space while carrying $3M in dead cap. The team also announced the tenders of exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley.

We have tendered one-year contract offers to exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley.



In addition, we have released LB Jordan Hicks. pic.twitter.com/K0WXCOza0j — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 9, 2022

The Cardinals weren’t done.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, veteran linebacker Devon Kennard restructured his contract as he’s in the final year of his three-year contract. It was a locked and loaded day for the Cardinals on March 9 as efforts were made to increase cap space for NFL free agency.

After all of the moves made, there seems to be a priority for the Cardinals.

Reporter Shares Input on Key Free Agent

Impending free agent Zach Ertz said on February 11 that he wants to be back with the Cardinals.

“I would like to (return to the Cardinals), I think I’ve made that very clear to everyone involved that I would like to be back in Arizona,” Ertz told 12 News’ Cameron Cox. “But at the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that are out of my control. There’s a lot of guys that are free agents and whatnot, there’s a lot of really talented players that are free agents. “But I’ve said all along, I want to be here.”

Fansided NFL reporter Matt Verderame was told from league circles that the Cardinals have had conversations with Ertz and that there’s interest between the two.

I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion. Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games. If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022

PHNX Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable concurs with Verderame’s report.

Consistent with what I've heard. https://t.co/M5aoakXTFf — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 9, 2022

A record three tight ends were franchise tagged in 2022 (Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, Dalton Schultz). This now makes Ertz the leader the pack for free agent tight ends.

The Cardinals traded rookie CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick for Ertz in October of 2021 after tight end Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending injury. Ertz made three Pro Bowls with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl in his time with Philadelphia.

Ertz would catch 74 balls altogether in 2021 and was named as a finalist for the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Award due to his charity work in both Philadelphia and Arizona.

According to Spotrac, Ertz’s market value is $7.4 million annually for two years. The Cardinals could see that number increase with the sudden need at the tight end position.