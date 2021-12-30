Cardinals Share Key Update on Struggling First-Round Rookie LB

The elephant in the room for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 on defense has to be first-round rookie linebacker Zaven Collins being an after-thought.

A couple of days after the Cardinals drafted Collins, general manager Steve Keim called linebacker Jordan Hicks and told him he couldn’t compete for a starting job this season. Hicks was a starter for the last two seasons, which made Hicks ‘pissed off’ and led to the veteran requesting a trade in the offseason.

But Hicks would soon take control of being a leader and eventually kept his role at MIKE linebacker. Hicks leads the team in tackles with 110 in 15 games, which has led to Collins playing minimally. The rookie linebacker has just 22 tackles for the season and hasn’t recorded any defensive snaps in four of the last five games.

With outside linebacker Markus Golden and Devon Kennard currently on the Reserve/COVID list, there’s a change of plans that could have fans excited for Week 17.

Cardinals DC Speaks to the Media

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had a chat with the media on December 30. The discussion was on the lack of players for outside linebacker, due to the absences of Golden and Kennard.

Joseph brought up Collins at OLB, which would be a change that isn’t new for the 16th overall pick.

“Absolutely, Zaven (Collins) could have a role” at outside linebacker,” said Joseph. “We’ll see how this week goes, but he’s worked there all year so it won’t be a new role for him.”

Collins has been limited to backup and special teams’ work since Week 10. The 22-year-old recovered an onside kick against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter of Week 14.

Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins with a big onside kick recovery for the Cardinals! Heard right here. pic.twitter.com/y67iEpmHyU — Sports Animal Tulsa (@tulsaanimal971) December 14, 2021

For the Cardinals, the situation with Collins is nothing new. Isaiah Simmons also struggled to get out of the running in 2020 when he was a rookie. But Collins is much more behind and has to compete with experienced starter Hicks.

Fortunately, Golden has given Collins a vote of confidence.

He’s ready! Been working hard since he got here ! 💯💪🏿 — Markus Golden (@markusgolden) December 30, 2021

Joseph also told the media that sixth-round rookie linebacker Victor Dimukeje could get some run at outside linebacker.

“He will have a chance to play on Sunday and to prove his worth,” said Joseph.

Joseph added the team ‘drafted him for a reason’ as he’s an outside linebacker.

The Cardinals are missing key players at cornerback as well. Starting defensive back Robert Alford was placed on Injured Reserve after a torn pectoral muscle injury. Rookie corner Marco Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury and will unlikely play against the Dallas Cowboys.

With not many bodies available, Joseph will have to make do.

“It’s my job to find out what they do best and put them in good spots,” said Joseph.