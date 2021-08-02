The Arizona Cardinals have Ryan Tannehill alongside Derrick Henry and AJ Brown on their radar when looking at their schedule for Week 1.

Now, the matchup in Tennessee looks spicier with the official news on Sunday, June 6, that Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones is headed to Nashville.

The Falcons will receive “at least” a second-round pick in return, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport reported the Falcons also receive a 2023 fourth-rounder and the Titans receive a sixth-rounder in 2023. The 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has two years left on his deal, which the Titans will take on all in Jones’s $38 million contract.

Jones, drafted sixth overall by the Falcons in 2011, finishes as the franchise leader in receptions and yards.





Play



Video Video related to cardinals to face huge obstacles in week 1 2021-08-02T09:58:14-04:00

Did the Cardinals Have Interest in Jones?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported June 7 that all four NFC West teams talked to Atlanta, but none made an offer.

The Cardinals made a similar splash of their own when they traded for Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins in 2020.

Hopkins made a pitch on Instagram to Jones back in May. That stirred up attention from other NFL players, including Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams and Juju Smith-Schuster.

While the Cardinals have a history of making splashy moves, such as signing JJ Watt this offseason, they weren’t deemed favorites for Jones.

Titans Key Offensive Losses in the Offseason

The defending AFC South champs ranked fourth in scoring in 2020. After losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, free agency didn’t start off well for the Titans.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, who was drafted fifth overall in 2017, had a career year in 2020 with 65 catches and 984 yards in 14 games. The WR-needy New York Jets signed Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was also picked in 2017, taken with the 100th pick in the third round. Smith was a safety valve for Tannehill, especially in the red zone with eight touchdowns in 2020. The New England Patriots scooped Smith up in free agency with a four-year, $50 million deal.

Two-year Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was highly sought by NFL teams after resurrecting Ryan Tannehill’s career. The Atlanta Falcons took notice and hired Smith as head coach to get on the same page with Matt Ryan, who’s had four different offensive coordinators since 2015.

The Titans had to revitalize the offense, and Jones fit the criteria.

What the Titans Have In Store for the Cards Week 1

While losing pieces from the 2020 playoff team, the Titans offense is still strong on paper with Tannehill, Henry, Brown and now future Hall-of-Famer Jones.

The Cardinals cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired, ranking as one of the worst groups in football. The top WR-pairing for the Titans and new third-option wideout Josh Reynolds could wreak havoc on a depleted corner group come week 1. Don’t forget tight end Anthony Firkser, who had just two less catches than Jonnu Smith last year.

The Titans are betting on the health of Jones, who only played nine games last season. They’re also gambling over $100 million to improve Mike Vrabel’s defense, which was among the worst last season. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is the Titans big defensive acquisition, whose eight sacks in 12 games last year would’ve led the Titans. Pairing Dupree up front with Harold Landry and new addition Denico Autry will be an interesting battle between Kyler Murray and the Cards offensive line, that’s ranked 11th by Pro Football Focus.

The home team Titans are favored by just two and a half points, via DraftKings.