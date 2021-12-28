Cardinals Impending Veteran Addition Suffers Setback: Report

The Arizona Cardinals got a bit of unsettling news on December 28 regarding their impending new addition.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived at his possible new destination in Arizona.

The #Cardinals flew in veteran CB Bashaud Breeland to sign with them Monday – but he tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived, per source. Sounds like they’ll still sign Breeland once he’s cleared. Just another example of how COVID is affecting the NFL down the stretch. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

The team hasn’t officially signed Breeland but according to Pelissero, it “sounds like they’ll still sign Breeland once he’s cleared.” There’s no indication as to his vaccination status. If Breeland isn’t vaccinated, Breeland will have to miss 10 days of action.

Pelissero also added that teams wanted to sign Breeland after his release from the Vikings. 500 plus players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of December, which has called for many inquiries on free agents.

A handful of playoff teams wanted to sign Breeland after his recent release from the #Vikings, I’m told. Everyone seeking quality depth and starting options with over 500 players testing positive this month. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

The hits keep on coming for the Cardinals in the cornerback room. Starting defensive back Robert Alford was placed on Injured Reserve after a torn pectoral muscle injury. Rookie corner Marco Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury from Week 16, which prompted the Cardinals to inquire about Breeland’s services.

Breeland will have to abide by COVID-19 protocols, thus making the process more difficult for his preparation for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

