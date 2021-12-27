Cardinals Sign Controversial Super Bowl Champion CB After Injury Concern

It was rather eventful for the Arizona Cardinals on December 27, two days after their Week 16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night.

The Cardinals activated center Rodney Hudson from the Reserve/COVID list. This is great news as the Pro Bowler has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

We have activated C Rodney Hudson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, we have re-signed DL Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/sgFTOAQYkM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 27, 2021

But the Cardinals, unfortunately, lost two members to the Reserve/COVID list just after activating Hudson, edge rusher Markus Golden and guard Sean Harlow. The league has once again received an abundant amount of COVID cases. 106 players were put on the COVID-19 list on December 27, bringing the total to 512 players in December.

Then, Arizona made an interesting addition to their roster.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland visited the Cardinals.

Less than 10 minutes later, CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Breeland is signing with the Cardinals.

I'm told free agent CB Bashaud Breeland is signing with the #Cardinals, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 27, 2021

The position needed bodies according to coach Kliff Kingsbury on December 27.

Kliff Kingsbury said he would know more about CB Marco Wilson (shoulder) on Wednesday but with he and Robert Alford out, they'd probably need more bodies. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 27, 2021

This move comes after rookie starting corner Marco Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during Week 16. Veteran starting corner Robert Alford is also on Injured Reserve, which leaves the Cardinals cornerback room decimated with two games to go in the regular season.

Breeland’s Background

When it comes to late December signings, teams usually take anything they can get.

Breeland spent a good portion of the offseason unsigned until agreeing to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old collected 63 tackles and two interceptions across 13 starts in 2021.

But according to PFF, he was ranked as one of the worst among all qualified corners in 2021.

Breeland’s tenure with Minnesota finally jumped the shark when he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Vikings coaches during a practice in December. The team waived Breeland, who also battled with teammates who were trying to resolve the issue, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

The veteran passed through waivers. Breeland was ranked as an average corner in 2020, which is what the Cardinals are hoping for if Wilson is forced to miss any future games.

He was drafted by the Washington Football Team during the fourth round of the 2014 draft. Breeland’s best notable for being the main contributor to the Chiefs secondary of their Super Bowl-winning run in 2019. In Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland had a team-high seven tackles and intercepted a throw by Jimmy Garoppolo in their 31-20 win.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is looking for lightning in a bottle with Breeland. It was less than three weeks ago where Breeland intercepted Ben Roethlisberger in Week 14.

But social media is relentless on Breeland. It was actually a positive for Breeland to not play the last two weeks due to his poor performance at the corner position.

Former #Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland has improved his Pro Football Focus ranking by not playing. When he was released by the #Vikings on Dec. 18, he was ranked No. 117 among all NFL cornerbacks. After being out two games, he is now No. 112. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 27, 2021

You can make the case it’s a risk for Arizona to make this move. But at the very minimum, this is a simple one-year deal that provides the team with depth for the Cardinals playoff run and should not have any barring on the team for the future.

The team has lost three straight games and needs any type of ammunition. Breeland’s fiery attitude could bring that.