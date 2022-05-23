Blake Shelton Reacts to Cardinals Landing “Hard Knocks” Series in 2022

For the first time in franchise history, the Arizona Cardinals will be featured in the hit HBO TV series “Hard Knocks.” The Cardinals will be shown in the series mid-season and are the second team to participate in that fashion as the Indianapolis Colts were showcased in 2021.

The series is called “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” and will be available on HBO and HBO Max.

Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥 Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1dDLN4G76 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2022

The series will continue to give fans an inside look at training camp and will present the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season. The “Hard Knocks” franchise debuted in 2001 and has accumulated 18 Sports Emmys.

Fans will get to see wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will be out for the first six games of the season due to a PED suspension.

As for quarterback Kyler Murray, it remains to be seen what will transpire between the quarterback and the Cardinals. The 24-year-old did not report to voluntary workouts on May 23 and is expected to hold out without a new contract.

That being said, multiple veterans won’t be at the team’s workouts, according to former Cardinals writer Kyle Odegard.

It was later reported by All Cardinals writer Howard Balzer that 11 veterans other than Murray weren’t present for the workouts.

In addition to Kyler Murray, 11 other veterans not on field for Monday’s open OTA, including four starters on offensive line and WR Marquise Brown. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) May 23, 2022

Blake Shelton Tweets Reaction to Announcement

There was a high level of excitement on social media from Cardinals fans after the “Hard Knocks” announcement.

That includes country music star and Cardinals fan Blake Shelton, who tweeted: “Ask me how excited I am for this… actually don’t… I don’t think y’all can handle it… LET’S GO @AZCardinals.”

Ask me how excited I am for this… actually don't… I don't think y'all can handle it… LET'S GO @AZCardinals!!!!! https://t.co/niRbiTzTZt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 23, 2022

While Shelton originated from Nashville, Tennessee, he’s been vocal in support of the Cardinals. Shelton’s mentioned in the past that there’s a Cardinals bar in his own backyard. In 2021, he rocked a Hopkins jersey before the Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

General manager Steve Keim is also friends with Shelton. A video surfaced of coach Kliff Kingsbury and Keim enjoying the country singer’s music in April of 2022.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim rocking out at Country Thunder watching Cards fan @blakeshelton perform. (🎥 @Radiocheyenne on IG) pic.twitter.com/WrGqPeNBsM — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 9, 2022

In 2021, Keim told reporters that Shelton and comedian Frank Caliendo recruited J.J. Watt to Arizona.

Steve Keim said Blake Shelton and Frank Caliendo were part of the recruiters in getting J.J. Watt to the Cardinals. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 3, 2021

Kingsbury and Keim were extended through the 2017 season and have the potential to continue their relationships with Shelton in Arizona.

Rest of Cardinals Fans React to Hard Knocks Series

For fans, there are always two sides when it comes to seeing their own teams in “Hard Knocks.” No matter what, the Cardinals will be shown to the whole world as they try to make the playoffs for a second straight season.

There are Arizona fans that buy into the hype of seeing their team documented to the whole nation.

However, there were a number of Cardinals fans that don’t agree with the team being picked — especially considering the team has collapsed in three straight seasons.

That's it! No Super Bowl for us this season! 😭#BirdCityFootball https://t.co/akiHIu3Kd1 — Darren Maguire (@DM_2092) May 23, 2022

This is pretty cool. At least we get an in depth look when we collapse. https://t.co/wlsj28u98s — Phoenician Sailor (@Ignis_Sailor) May 23, 2022