Cardinals Named in New NFL Lawsuit for ‘Double Standard’ Over 2018 Firing

There were two bombshells on February 1, 2022 in the NFL, and one of the bombshells had the Arizona Cardinals involved.

First, Tom Brady officially retired after a remarkable 22-year football career. There were rumblings about Brady’s retirement from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on January 29, which were refuted by Brady’s father, the Buccaneers and Brady himself on the Let’s Go Podcast SiriusXM podcast with former All-Pro Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, Jim Gray.

“I’m still going through the process I said I was going through,” said Brady on January 31. “When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

The next day, Brady announced his retirement on Instagram and Twitter.

The second bombshell comes from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, February 1 against the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins and the NFL claiming unjust racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process for coaches and executives. The lawsuit alleges the Giants interviewed Flores to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates.

Flores was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins on January 10 after winning eight of the last nine games including a seven-game win streak. He went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins.

The 40-year-old released a statement on February 1 noting the risk the lawsuit could have on his career.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” said Flores. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love.”

There’s plenty of information in regards to the lawsuit by Flores and even mentions the Cardinals’ practices.

Flores Points Out ‘Recent Examples of Discriminatory Conduct’

The lawsuit from Flores first shows a damning text message from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who mistook Flores for winning the Giants head coaching job instead of Brian Daboll — three days before Flores interviewed with the Giants.

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job. Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

Flores was the linebackers’ coach under Belichick during their Super Bowl victory in 2018. According to Flores, without Belichick’s error, he wouldn’t have known the Giants’ practices.

Clearly, by midday Monday, January 24, 2022, the Giants had already decided to hire Mr. Daboll and communicated the decision to third-parties, including to Mr. Belichick. But for Mr. Belichick’s error, Mr. Flores never would have known of this fact. This revelation not only impugns and viciously exposes the sham process to which Mr. Flores was subjected but also stands to indict the Giants’ organizational hiring practices in general.

The Giants released a statement shortly after, claiming that “Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour.”

Flores fired back against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who “told Mr. Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for every loss” in 2019 due to being enamored with quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Flores also claims Ross pressured him into recruiting a “prominent quarterback” at the end of the 2019 season. That would violate the NFL’s rules on tampering, which Flores did not accept.

Flores also acknowledged a similar “sham” interview from the Broncos interview process in 2019. Flores alleges then-Broncos general manager John Elway and others arrived to the interview an hour late and according to Flores, it was obvious that they had been “drinking heavily the night before.”

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Cardinals were named by Flores in terms of their coaching hiring processes. Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and former Texans coach David Culley were defended by Flores including ex-Cardinals coach Steve Wilks.

Here’s what Flores had to say about the Cardinals’ “Double Standard” treatment of Wilks.

In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals hired Steve Wilks, a longtime NFL coach for several franchises. He led the team to a disappointing 3-13 record in his first season. However, it was his first season, and he was not given any time to develop the team or culture and he was stuck with numerous burdens not of his own making—he had a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen (9th pick), the team GM (Steve Keim) was suspended for five weeks following a DUI during training camp and the Cardinals had numerous injuries to key players. Mr. Keim, a white GM, kept his job, but Mr. Wilks was fired. The next Head Coach, Kliff Kingsbury, went 5-10 in his first year with Kyler Murray as a rookie quarterback (first pick), and he retained his job and was given time to improve.

Flores also vouched for New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Looking Back at Cardinals 2018 Season

The Cardinals were the last team to agree to terms with a head coach in 2018 after being hit with simultaneous retirements in quarterback Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians.

Arizona hired Wilks, who had been the Panthers defensive coordinator for one season and then-head coach Ron Rivera’s assistant head coach during their Super Bowl run in 2015.

2018 wasn’t a pretty season for the Cardinals and led to the team receiving the number one overall pick in the 2019 draft. The offense was a mess with first-round pick Josh Rosen and fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in October. Entering Week 16, the Cards offense was on pace to be the third-least efficient ever recorded by Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which goes back to 1986.

Rosen did not give a ringing endorsement on Wilks’ future with the team.

“I have thoughts, but it’s not really my place to share it,” said Rosen.

It would turn out that both wouldn’t remain with the Cardinals. The team fired Wilks, hired Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, traded Rosen to the Dolphins and drafted quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Flores took issue with general manager Steve Keim’s employment, who was cited for extreme DUI on July 4, 2018. The team suspended Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has experience in the legal system in Arizona, as he’s a former federal prosecutor.

The Cardinals have yet to comment on the matter.