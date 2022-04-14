Cardinals Linked to Local ‘Arizona High School Player of the Year’ Quarterback

It’s reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Arizona Cardinals are working out former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on April 14.

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy is working out for the #Cardinals today, per source. Purdy – the onetime Arizona high school player of the year – has met virtually with several other teams in recent weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

The workout is part of the Cardinals’ local Pro Day, which doesn’t count in the team’s maximum 30 workouts for upcoming NFL draft prospects. Arizona is allowed to scout players who played within the region at the high-school level.

Purdy went to Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona and was the 2017 Arizona High School Player of the Year. He played at Iowa State for four years and garnered at least 10 games each season. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder was named ESPN’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2018.

His best season arguably came in 2019 when he threw for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns to nine interceptions. In Purdy’s senior season, he had a 71.7% completion percentage, which was the highest of his career.

Cardinals QB Situation

With Kyler Murray’s tumultuous offseason of scrubbing social media posts and requesting an extension, it’s easy to think the Cardinals visiting any quarterback prior to the NFL draft could stir up controversy.

Murray reassured the world on March 24 about his thriving relationship with the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

Veteran backup Colt McCoy received a two-year extension with the Cards after being 2-1 as a starter in 2021. The Cardinals’ third-string quarterback on their depth chart is Trace McSorley. Still, the Cardinals could look to see what Purdy brings to the table in their local workout.

The Cardinals wouldn’t need to draft Purdy too high. According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Purdy is graded as a 5.57 out of 8, which is a priority undrafted free agent.

Here’s what Zierlein has to say:

“Four-year starter who was never able to improve upon a stellar sophomore campaign,” said Zierlein. “Purdy is a burly pocket quarterback who needs a play-action based offense where he can rely on timing over release quickness and arm strength. He can be a confident passer when he finds his rhythm, but throwing is more of a chore than a talent thanks to a labored release. Certain areas of the field will be off-limits as he moves up to take on NFL coverage talent. He’s a scrappy runner but not dynamic enough to make up for his shortcomings as a passer.”

Purdy isn’t the only quarterback the Cardinals have looked at prior to the NFL draft. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun in late March.

The Cardinals have five total picks between the sixth and seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. There’s enough evidence to suggest the Cardinals could take a quarterback with one of those picks.

Cards Will Host TE Prospect Next Week

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will host Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely next week.

With the Cardinals in 2022, you can never have enough tight ends. The Cardinals locked up Zach Ertz to a three-year deal and Max Williams to a one-year contract. Arizona also signed free-agent tight end Stephen Anderson to a one-year deal this offseason and has David Wells currently under contract.

Likely posted 59 catches for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 241 pounds, Likely is regarded as one of the best tight-end prospects in 2022. However, the Cardinals would likely have to draft Likely in the second round.

With other positions that need fixing, it’s tough to see the Cardinals drafting Likely in the first two rounds.