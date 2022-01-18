Cardinals’ Budda Baker Tweets Encouraging Update on Injury

The Arizona Cardinals need any good news that they can get after an excruciating 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

All-Pro safety Budda Baker was placed on a cart after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Rams running back Cam Akers. The 26-year-old was seen moving his arms before the cart left for the hospital.

Thankfully, Cardinals PR confirmed that Baker was taken to the hospital where he was alert and never lost feeling or movements in all of his extremities.

After the game, Baker updated the masses on his status, tweeting, “Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good.”

Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good 🙏🏾 — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022

Baker was selected for the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career and landed on the second-team All-Pro list. Baker was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Before the terrifying hit, Baker had four tackles against the Rams.

Akers Situation

After the hit, Akers was seen making an apparent taunting gesture over Baker’s body on the ground after the hit.

So the Rams Cam Akers can hover over an unconscious Cardinal Budda Baker making a mocking “stay down” gesture and that isn’t considered a taunting penalty?? NFL refs are a genuine laughing stock. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/g5vcbT3EPH — yabbadabba22 (@yabbadabba221) January 18, 2022

Cardinals teammates didn’t like Akers hovering over Baker like that, which caused a confrontation.

Glad to see Cam Akers showing concern about the injured Buda Baker pic.twitter.com/FJSFYsXw77 — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) January 18, 2022

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Akers later expressed concern for Baker as he was being helped by the medical staff and told teammates to take a knee.

After the game, Akers tweeted out, “Prays up to Budda. I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him.”

Prays up to Budda 🙏🏾 . I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him . — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 18, 2022

Akers ran for 625 yards in his rookie season and was stamped as the Rams’ top running back in 2021. Unfortunately, he suffered a devasting Achilles injury in training camp before the 2021 season, which led many to believe his season would be over.

Then in the stretch run of the regular season, the Rams designated Akers to return from the Injured Reserve, similarly to J.J. Watt’s situation. The team lost Darrell Henderson for the season due to an injury. The 22-year-old would make his season debut against the 49ers in Week 18, rushing for three yards and catching three passes.

The Rams implemented a Sony Michel and Akers backfield against the Cardinals and both running backs rushed for over 50 yards.

Rams coach Sean McVay spoke glowingly about Akers return.

“It’s unbelievable,” said McVay. “And, really, I don’t think the stats tell the story for how good he looked, leveling some runs off,” McVay said. “He got a couple big time runs called back. I thought Cam was outstanding. He did a great job. And he’s only getting more and more confident. And you know what I love the most about him is what a confident, secure individual he is.”