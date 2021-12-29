Cardinals Add Surprise Names Including Top Safety to Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals would love to keep the injury bugs in 2021 as they get closer to the new year of 2022.

But the team continues to deal with injuries as the regular season is winding down in less than two weeks.

Ten players, including star safety Budda Baker, were unavailable at practice or limited due to injury on the December 29 injury list.

Baker joins defensive lineman Zach Allen as surprise adds to the injury list. Baker is dealing with a ribs injury while Allen has an ankle issue.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that both rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and running back James Conner (heel) is day-to-day and will likely be game-day decisions.

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson exited Week 16’s matchup against the Colts in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. Wilson didn’t participate in practice and most likely won’t play in Week 17, per Kingsbury.

“Doesn’t look good for this week,” Kingsbury said. “So we’ll kind of see how it progresses.”

Now on the COVID-19 front. Linebacker Devon Kennard was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on December 29.

Kennard joins edge rusher Markus Golden and offensive lineman Sean Harlow.

It’s a never-ending injury and COVID cycle for the 2021 Cardinals that isn’t going away anytime soon.

Baker’s Presence

Since being drafted in 2017, Budda Baker has missed just 3 games. Reliability is Baker’s middle name. His on-the-field play speaks for itself too. The 25-year-old safety racked up his third Pro Bowl in 2021 and continues to light the league by storm.

Losing Baker would hurt mightily. But this isn’t the first time Baker has surprisingly landed on the injury list. On November 18, the All-Pro safety was absent from practice with a heel injury. Thankfully for the Cards, Baker played in their win over the Seahawks in Week 11.

When the Cards lost to the Colts on December 25, Baker still expressed his gratitude to the Arizona crowd.

“The Red Sea was loud today. We definitely appreciate that. That was definitely a great experience for us,” Baker said. “We’re sorry that we didn’t get the W, but like I said, we gotta look in the mirror and we gotta hone in on these last two weeks.”

Baker was forceful in Week 16, racking up seven tackles, two quarterback hits including a sack on Carson Wentz.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger put Baker in his notorious ‘Baldy’s Breakdowns’

“@buddabaker32 did everything he could to get the #RedSea back on track striking like the cobra he is from everywhere on the field,” Baldinger tweeted. .@AZCardinals @buddabaker32 did everything he could to get the #RedSea back on track striking like the cobra he is from everywhere on the field #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/vNJibrIqwv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 26, 2021

After the game, Baker preached how close the group is, even despite the last three losses.

“I wouldn’t say really bark because at the end of the day, we always preach that we’re still a family,” Baker said. “There’s been times where guys are barking and that’s just not the way to go. We definitely gotta understand the things that guys are messing up on, and if you continue to mess up on the same thing, the same person, of course you’re going to get barked at.”

The Cardinals will easily need Baker against a talented Cowboys group with a plethora of downfield receivers.

It wouldn’t shock anyone to see Baker on the field in AT&T Stadium in the new year.