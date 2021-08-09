PFF: Lists Cardinals as Landing Spot For C.J. Henderson

The Arizona Cardinals are in win-now mode. General manager Steve Keim knows this.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s report came out of nowhere that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson is available via trade.

A surprise: Multiple team execs believe #Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson — the ninth overall pick in 2020 — is available via trade. Jacksonville has given impression in some league circles that it's shopping Henderson, a high-pedigree player one year into rookie deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 8, 2021

The Jaguars could very well hold on to the 2020 ninth overall pick Henderson.

A source says things are good with the team and Henderson, who just returned from the Covid-19/reserve list. So maybe they hold onto him. But the team likes its corners and Henderson would have interest. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 8, 2021

But rest assured teams will make calls to Jacksonville.

Keim should make that call.

Why Arizona Makes Sense For Henderson

Pro Football Focus’s Anthony Treash wrote this:

Right now, the Cardinals are set to enter Week 1 with Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford as their two starting outside corners. Butler still has plenty in the tank and will hold up fine, but Alford is far from trustworthy at this point in his career. He hasn’t played a down of football since the 2018 season, a year in which he earned a 53.1 coverage grade that ranked 108th of 120 qualifying cornerbacks. That could be a detriment to an Arizona team battling against strong offenses in the NFC West.

Led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Cardinals ran man coverage at a top-three rate last season. This move makes too much sense for both parties.

Treash also listed the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets as other landing spots, but you could make the case the Cardinals are the readiest to win of the three.

Despite adding Malcolm Butler in the offseason, the Cards could use another body. They missed out on big-name targets and would deepen the CB room. It could be a chance to reunite Henderson with Marco Wilson, ex-teammates in Florida.

The Cardinals need at corner and similar coverage packages to what Henderson ran in Jacksonville seems like a match made in heaven.

looking at places that need cornerbacks + ran similar coverages to what cj henderson did with the jaguars last year (heavy cover 1 man and 2 man), the cardinals seem like the best fit pic.twitter.com/jUpKQJReIp — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) August 9, 2021

Finances wouldn’t be an issue either, as the Jaguars have already paid Henderson most of his rookie contract.

Huh?? Shaq Griffin, Tre Herndon, Sidney Jones and Tyson Campbell must look exceptional for Jacksonville to even consider moving on from 2020 9th-overall pick CB C.J. Henderson already Jaguars have already paid about 64% of Henderson's total contract ($13.09M / $20.516M total) https://t.co/wBVHJKPDw8 — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) August 8, 2021

Henderson Highly Rated Out of College

While Jeff Okudah was the first cornerback drafted in 2020, there were analysts who liked Henderson more. Henderson’s speed and athleticism were put on display against elite college wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase.

I just watched him vs. CJ Henderson. Good battle – got fiery in the 2nd half. Easy to see Henderson's speed on tape (below) but Chase still got him a few times – his combination of strength and acceleration is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/vLMLQHMIXE — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 3, 2020

Former NFL CB Eric Crocker, creator of The Crocker Report, rated Henderson as his CB1 in 2020.

CJ Henderson vs LSU/Chase thread starts now. Henderson is my CB1. I watched this film as if I were a coach. “Do we want to be good or great?” I nitpick with the thought in mind that he can be great. I hope y’all like it. Thread starts now pic.twitter.com/HMkjJt6PVK — The Crocker Report🕵🏾 (@CrockerReport) March 11, 2020

Teams coveted Henderson as well. News came out on draft day that the Atlanta Falcons were willing to trade up for Henderson. Jacksonville at nine could’ve easily traded down, but stood tall and selected Henderson.

Underwhelming 2020 Season

Henderson was a bully in his first NFL game against the division rival Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars rookie CB CJ Henderson in man coverage vs Indy: 17 snaps

6 tgts

2 catches

4 plays on ball

9.7 passer rating allowed@PFF Draft gurus @PFF_Mike and @PFF_AustinGayle raved about his elite man skills all throughout the draft process and he put that into action in Week 1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HZwZanxGwZ — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) September 14, 2020

Henderson showed flashes here and there. But just like the rest of the team after an upset week one win, Henderson had a challenging season. He was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and underwent labrum surgery early this year.

Inconsistency was also an issue with Henderson. According to PFF, Henderson allowed the eighth-highest coverage snaps per reception mark at 8.2 among rookie corners with at least 100 coverage snaps. Henderson also allowed the sixth-highest yards per coverage snap with 1.58 and only five rookie cornerbacks allowed more touchdown receptions than Henderson’s four.

Will Fuller V Will score VI 📺: CBS

📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/UtcUQN3vGU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 8, 2020

Lapses can happen with any rookie cornerback. An eight-game sample of a season isn’t enough to stray away from the 22-year-old.

Henderson’s Trade Value

The Jaguars will likely want to receive at least one first-round draft pick in return for Henderson. At the same time, this draft pick wasn’t made by the current Jaguars front office.

It’s apparent that Urban Meyer doesn’t have much to say about Henderson coming back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Urban Meyer was asked about CJ Henderson twice today. He said a total of five words. pic.twitter.com/bMzenYzfN5 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) August 9, 2021

When it comes to draft picks, they are like cars. Once the pick is made, it’s already lost value. It’d have to take being an all-pro at the position to be worth more, which Henderson hasn’t shown. Would it take a third-round pick? Possibly, but meeting in the middle and losing a second-round pick could work. It’d be shocking if the Jaguars could get back a first-round pick, but you never know.

Maybe Arizona adds unhappy Chandler Jones in a trade to not trade a high pick? But it’s doubtful, and Jones has the capability of impacting the team even more.

– Chandler Jones, despite wanting a new contract, looks great. Expectation he can get back to those sack totals of years past

– It'll be fun to see how they use their athletic young LBs

– Rookie WR Rondale Moore could be a nightmare in the slot. The word “special” has been used — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 8, 2021

Henderson is definitely a prospect to bank on. The Cardinals would be foolish to not explore, but it will be key if he’s available and if the price tag makes sense.