Cardinals ‘Rising Star’ Could Be Poached for GM Job, Says Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals are looking forward to a postseason run. But of course, when there’s team success – there’s interest in coaches and personnel from around the league or even from the college ranks.

In October, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph grabbed a win as an acting head coach when coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Joseph “figures to get head coach interviews” in the offseason.

In November, Kingsbury was targeted by the Oklahoma Sooners for their opening head coach position.

Kyler Murray didn’t give the rumor any play.

“I know Kliff,” said Murray. “I don’t really buy into it. I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.”

The Kingsbury to Oklahoma rumors never materialized. Oklahoma soon later named Brent Venables as their head coach, replacing Lincoln Riley.

It was quiet on the potential poaching front for a while, but there’s now chatter about an up-and-coming prospect in the Cardinals front office.

Analyst Gives VP Rave Review

Fox Sports NFL Analyst and Good Morning Football personality Peter Schrager wrote a piece on a bevy of topics, including “up-and-coming GM prospects.”

The league might have a few general manager spots open, according to Schrager.

The first person brought up by Schrager is Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

“A Cardinals Ring of Honor member for his decorated playing career in the desert, joined the team’s scouting department after his retirement in 2015 and has been a rising star ever since,” said Schrager. “GM Steve Keim is often joined by Wilson on scouting trips, and his voice is as respected as any within the organization’s walls. If Arizona continues to hit with draft picks, Wilson should get interviews for GM gigs in the coming years.”

Wilson was a safety drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft and spent 12 seasons in the desert. He accumulated five Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro three times. The 42-year-old is just one of just six players in NFL history (Ronde Barber, Brian Dawkins, Rodney Harrison, Ray Lewis, William Thomas) with at least 25 sacks and 25 INTs in their career.

But after Wilson’s retirement in 2015, there wasn’t a sudden need to be a GM or head coach in an instant.

Cardinals announcer Dave Pasch asked him how Wilson dug up through the ranks in a patient way.

“I love new challenges,” Wilson said on the Dave Pasch Podcast. “Whenever I got done playing, I wanted to figure out what I wanted to do. At first I thought it was going to be coaching. BA (Bruce Arians) and Steve (Steve Keim) gave me the opportunity to come over and go through both sides of it in terms of the coaching side and the personnel side. I ended up falling in love with the personnel side. I did all the grunt work. It gave me a foundation.”

Now, Wilson is being looked at as a future GM. The Cardinals have rebuilt their team from a 3-13 roster in 2018 to a potential playoff-bound organization for years to come.

Schrager isn’t the only one harping on Wilson’s skills.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated included Wilson in his future list of general managers on December 31.

“You remember Wilson as the enforcer in the secondary for some excellent Cardinals teams more than a decade ago,” said Breer. “But since then? He’s become Arizona GM Steve Keim’s right-hand man, so he brings scouting expertise, and the sort of player credibility John Lynch has, to the table. The Cards’ personnel department—which has other strong names for the future like Quentin Harris and Dru Grigson—has done a very nice job in rebuilding what was a really shaky roster a few years back.”