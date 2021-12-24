Colts Expected to Play Without Pro Bowl Stud Against Cardinals

There’s news coming out of Indianapolis that gives the Arizona Cardinals a huge break for their matchup on Christmas Day.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Indianapolis Colts have placed All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The four-time Pro Bowler is a catalyst for the Colts offensive line and will likely miss an important game on December 25. Nelson had a streak of 51 consecutive regular-season starts before landing on Injured Reserve in October with an ankle injury. In 2020, Nelson allowed just one sack and committed nine penalties.

Nelson was out of practice earlier in the week with an illness but was set to play Saturday before being placed on the Reserve/COVID list on December 24.

Indianapolis has won five of their last six games and just beat the New England Patriots in Week 15. But losing Nelson hurts mightily as the Colts will now start seventh-round rookie Will Fries at left guard.

The Colts are already without starting center Ryan Kelly, who’s away from the team following the death of his daughter and right guard Mark Glowinski after testing positive for COVID-19. This can hurt dearly for not only quarterback Carson Wentz, but also explosive running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s had an incredible season.

There are no excuses again for the Cardinals pass rush, who also played against two backup offensive linemen in their no-show performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Defensive Challenges Against Colts

The Cardinals do not want a repeat performance from their 30-12 loss against the Lions. Arizona still had a tough time facing Detroit without tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back DeAndre Swift, letting backup running back Craig Reynolds rush 26 times for 112 yards.

So even facing the Colts without three starting offensive linemen, the Cardinals going up against elusive running back Jonathan Taylor will not be a pleasant ride.

Taylor is making a case for MVP, leading the NFL with 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Arizona is 27th in yards allowed per carry at 4.6 all while facing the 11th-fewest rushing attempts. They’ve had the benefit of leading in most games, causing teams to throw more often.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph knows what his defense’s first mission will be against the Colts.

“This running game is really good,” Joseph said. “The back (Taylor) is having a great year. When he’s playing good, they win. That’s our first issue to deal with is stop him in the run game.

Joseph won’t overlook Wentz either, who currently has the sixth-best quarterback rating in the league with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

“That’s part of playing defense in this league with quarterbacks like Carson,” Joseph told the media. “Carson is playing good football. He’s managing the plays for them, he’s putting them in good plays and that’s his job and that makes it tough. If certain fronts show, if certain pressures show, he can put them in a better play, so we have to adjust, obviously.”

The Cardinals obviously need players like Chandler Jones and Markus Golden to step up, but defensive end Zach Allen is having the best season of his three-year career.

Allen has four sacks in 2021 and is finally having a healthy season. He’s a man to watch for against the 8-6 Colts.

“Luckily, I’ve been able to put together some consistent performances and play at a high level on a defense with a lot of great players,” Allen said. “They make my job easier.”