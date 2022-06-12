Cardinals Could Target 3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

In the midst of voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, NFL free agency has reached a backseat. Since May 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams have been the only notable signings.

There’s a reason why the free agency market is slow. There’s a good portion of players that are either coming off injuries, their production has decreased in recent memory or are currently in the last years of their careers.

Still, there are players out there that can be helpful for teams, including the Cardinals. After the devastating death of cornerback Jeff Gladney, the Cardinals have acknowledged the cornerback position is an area to improve.

“That’s a tragic situation and we understand that, but we’re always trying to improve our roster,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Sports Illustrated’s All Cardinals’ Howard Balzer. “And that’s a position that we’d like to bring in a few more veteran players that we could before training camp, and so we’ll see what’s out there in the next couple of weeks.”

33-year-old free-agent cornerback Joe Haden is unsigned and could fit the veteran player bill.

Haden’s Recent History

Haden has totaled three Pro Bowls in his career as well as one second-team All-Pro. Yet, the 33-year-old cornerback remains unsigned largely due to his age as well as availability — he’s only played an entire season twice in his 12-year career.

He’s spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting 57 of his 58 appearances with Pittsburgh. Haden is coming off of a two-year contract that paid him $11.2 million annually. It’s likely he won’t see a similar contract.

In 2021, Haden posted a 63.4 PFF defensive grade last season. Only one Cardinals cornerback (Robert Alford) had a better grade than Haden last season, and Alford is currently a free agent.

There’s a chance that Haden could return to the Steelers. In a May 9 article by The Athletic, Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly said, “don’t count out a Joe Haden return to the team.”

Kaboly continued, “The Steelers have some talent at cornerback, but nowhere near enough established talent. You can’t tell me Haden wasn’t their best corner last year, because he was.”

Also, Haden sent out a cryptic tweet on his future in the offseason.

“The Steelers organization is FIRST CLASS,” Haden tweeted on February 19.

The Steelers organization is FIRST CLASS. — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) February 19, 2022

A couple of hours later, Hadden tweeted, “The Rooney family is HOF!!!!”

The Rooney family is HOF!!!! https://t.co/UF7yxmOP6z — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) February 19, 2022

Of course, February was four months ago and Haden is unsigned.

But with little to no chatter, it’s not out of the question to see a Haden reunion in Pittsburgh.

Clock is Ticking

Arizona is heading into mandatory minicamps on June 14, with Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson manning the primary cornerback spots.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph’s cornerback group was burned for 3,645 yards and 30 passing touchdowns in 2021. This will now be a defense weakened with Chandler Jones’ signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

According to Kingsbury, the Cardinals have reached out to Alford, who played 13 games last season after missing all of the previous two seasons because of injuries.

“We’ve been in contact with Rob and we’ll just kind of see how that plays out,” he said.

The Cardinals haven’t been linked to Haden. Antonio Hamilton, Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and Darrell Baker Jr. make up the rest of the Cardinals cornerback depth chart.