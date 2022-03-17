Cardinals Urged to Trade for Vikings 2-Time Pro Bowler

“It’s quiet, too quiet.”

That's clearly what it feels like in Arizona Cardinals land when it comes to free agency on March 17.





Yes, the team re-signed Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and 2021 Pro Bowl running back James Conner. But they’ve also lost running back Chase Edmonds (Dolphins), wide receiver Christian Kirk (Jaguars) and most importantly, All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones (Raiders) to free agency.

And yes, the Cardinals signed 2020 first-round pick CB Jeff Gladney to a two-year deal on March 16. But the Cardinals have still yet to add outside talent that has played in the 2021 season.

Gladney was released on August 3, 2021 after he, “was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.” On March 10, 2022, Gladney was acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment and is currently eligible to play Week 1.

The Cardinals can easily fill holes through free agency, as OverTheCap has Arizona with $10.6m in cap space.

But if they can’t go the free agency route, there’s always the trade avenue.

Writer Links Defensive Stud to Cardinals

According to Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling, the Minnesota Vikings have “been trying to trade Danielle Hunter, who’s got an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday” and that “Hunter has a $25.83M cap figure — the Vikings need to clear space to make their new deals official.”

As the #Vikings try to sort out their cap situation, sources continue to say they've been trying to trade Danielle Hunter, who's got an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. Hunter has a $25.83M cap figure. The Vikings need to clear space to make their new deals official. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) March 17, 2022

That means there can be a March 20 deadline for the Vikings to either restructure Hunter’s contract or trade the veteran talent.

USA Today’s Cards Wire writer Alex Sutton thinks the Cardinals should trade for the Vikings’ two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

Here’s what he wrote:

When he’s healthy, Hunter’s ability is without question. In 2018 and 2019, he registered 14.5 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl. In the seven games he played last season, he registered six sacks. General manager Steve Keim has not shied away from making blockbuster trades at positions of need, particularly for players around the age range of Hunter. DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones were both in their late 20s when they were traded to Arizona. Given the vast need at the position, could we see Keim pull the trigger again?

The Cardinals and Vikings have a recent history of picking up each other’s scraps. The Vikings signed ex-Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2021 and former Cardinals veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks on March 15, 2022. And of course, the Cardinals just signed Vikings 2020 first-round pick Gladney to a two-year deal.

Hunter’s a different specimen than all of the previous players mentioned. The 2015 third-round pick was the youngest player to post 50 career sacks in NFL history in 2019, coming off back-to-back stellar 14 sack seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Hunter as he suffered a herniated disc in his neck in 2020 and had to undergo season-ending neck surgery.

Minnesota restructured Hunter’s contract in the 2021 offseason. While Hunter had six sacks in seven games and looked like his old self, a torn pectoral injury would crater his 2021 season.

Now, the Cardinals have an open spot after Jones’ departure.

Sutton proposed a Vikings-Cardinals trade scenario.

Vikings receive: 2022 second-round pick

Cardinals receive: DE Danielle Hunter and restructure Hunter’s $19.4 million 2022 cap hit

Is Trading for Hunter Doable?

The Vikings could easily stick with Hunter and restructure his contract. The Vikings have already extended quarterback Kirk Cousins and new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the first player he called after taking the job was Hunter.

“Danielle was one of the first people I spoke with,” Adofo-Mensah said, per Vikings.com. “Really good player. Really good person. He’s a really good football player and to build a championship team you need a lot of really good football players. He’s someone we want to work with going forward.”

At the same time, Adofo-Mensah didn’t draft Hunter. What general managers say to the media often isn’t the truth (see Dave Gettleman’s Odell Beckham comments).

The two teams also have recent trade history. While not in the same caliber as Hunter, the Vikings traded with the Cardinals in 2021 and received center Mason Cole for a sixth-round pick in 2021.

Sutton thinks Hunter’s worth a second-round pick. That would mean the Cardinals wouldn’t have to fork up a first-round pick.

Hunter does have a $25.83 million cap number for 2022, but like the Vikings, the Cardinals could also reduce his cap hit. While losing Jones hurts, adding Hunter to join forces with J.J. Watt and Markus Golden could do wonders.

Like Sutton alluded to, Keim has made trades in the past (Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Rodney Hudson).

It would be a bold move to add a ferocious pass rusher, who happened to sack Kyler Murray three times in the Vikings’ loss to the Cards in 2021.

Danielle Hunter against the Cardinals: 7 pressures, 4 hurries, 3 sacks, 7 tackles, 81.2 overall PFF grade. He's second in the league in sacks and looked like his pre-injury self on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ACSX9hX7rv — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 20, 2021

While trading for Hunter makes sense, the Cardinals could find a cheaper option. But does that cheaper option guarantee relative production to Hunter?

That’s not as easy as it sounds.