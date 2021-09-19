Cardinals’ Defense Vexed by Vikings, ‘Kyler Cousins’ in First Half

As good as the Arizona Cardinals’ defense was a week ago in Tennessee, it was that bad to start the home-opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Arizona defense gave up a touchdown just 34 seconds into the game; they watched Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins do his best Kyler Murray impression with a three-TD first half; and they struggled to stop running back Dalvin Cook.

Cousins torched the Cardinals for 150 yards on 13-of-15 passing in the first half Sunday, September 19, and also showed some skills as a runner, extending plays with his feet for 35 rushing yards in the half — 30 coming on one play.

Cousins’ big first half had NFL Network “Red Zone” host Andrew Siciliano calling the Vikings QB “Kyle Cousins.”

Kyler Cousins. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 19, 2021

Murray also had a huge first half, completing 15-of-17 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 158.

Cardinals Struggled to Stop Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Vikings moved the ball easily against the Cardinals in the first half and didn’t face a third down on their first three scoring drives.

Arizona’s inability to slow down Cook was a problem from the start. The Vikings running back picked up 11 yards up the middle on the first play of the game and finished the half with 96 yards on 13 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

A week ago against the Titans, the Cardinals held running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, to just 58 yards in the game.

On the second play of the game, Cousins found receiver K.J. Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown on a play where Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. stopped — perhaps thinking he had safety help over the top — and left Osborn wide open for the score.

In the final minute of the first quarter, the Cardinals gave up another touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen to take 14-7 lead after cornerback Marco Wilson slipped and fell in coverage. The TD pass capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive for the Vikings.

Wilson left the game shortly afterward and was questionable to return.

Unlike Week 1 when they pressured and harassed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sacking him six times in the game, the Cardinals failed to register a sack or generate much pressure on Cousins in the first half.

Thanks to a big first half from Murray and a 62-yard field goal from Matt Prater, the Cardinals were able to keep pace with the Vikings and led 24-23 at the break.

The Cardinals will need a better showing on the defensive side of the ball if they hope to hold onto that halftime lead.