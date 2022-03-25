Cardinals Urged to Trade for Former First-Round WR

It’s unusual for Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to remain quiet on the trade market front.

The last two offseasons have seen the Cardinals trade for star-wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. In 2022, the Cardinals have only signed two outside free agents and both are on the defensive side of the ball — cornerback Jeff Gladney and linebacker Nick Vigil.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero pointed out that nine trades in March have happened in a 16-day span.

In such a chaotic 2022 offseason, the Cardinals have yet to cross the trade boundaries.

With positions that have yet to be filled, there’s still time for Keim to complete a trade before the draft for the third year in a row.

Beat Writer Deems WR Available

In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including a 2022 first-round pick and a second-round pick. Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins shortly after.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, wide receiver DeVante Parker is now a “prime candidate to be moved.” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson is reporting that several teams, including the Eagles, have shown interest in trading for Parker.

It’s unclear if the Cardinals have checked in on Parker. With Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley as the top three wideouts on the Cardinals’ roster, Jess Root of USA Today’s Cards Wire thinks Parker is a potential trade target for Arizona.

What would it take to acquire Parker? The Cardinals don’t have a fourth or a fifth-round pick. Would they be willing to give up a third-round pick? Would the Dolphins take a combination of late-round picks or maybe accept a player like Andy Isabella, who could be that lower-cost No. 4 wideout for a team like the Dolphins? But Parker makes a lot of sense. He has been productive. He doesn’t cost a lot of money. He is under contract for two more seasons. He probably would not cost much in terms of trade capital.

Parker was drafted 15th overall by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL draft. His best and the only full season was in 2019 when he had 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite having five seasons of over 50 receptions, Parker could be the fourth fiddle in the Dolphins wide receiver group with Hill, Jaylen Waddle and newly signed Cedrick Wilson.

The 29-year-old Parker is making a $6.25 million salary in 2022 and has two years left in his contract. If the Dolphins were to trade Parker, it’s unlikely the trade compensation will be significant. The wide receiver caught 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns and missed seven games in 2021 due to a hamstring injury.

Standing at 6’3, Parker would fit comfortably opposite Hopkins and take the role of A.J. Green’s in 2021.

Over The Cap shows Arizona with $7.7 million in cap space. With Parker’s recent history, a trade wouldn’t be expensive and could pay dividends towards finding younger offensive talent.

What’s Left of Remaining Free Agent WR Crop

This week has seen free agent wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs, Jamison Crowder sign with the Bills and Zach Pascal sign with the Eagles.

Outside of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who’s expected to miss a chunk of the 2022 season due to an ACL injury and is projected $13.1 annual value, per Spotrac, the remaining free agent receiving talent would appear to have significant flaws. Julio Jones and Will Fuller have been ravaged with injuries and veteran receivers Jarvis Landry and Cole Beasley were cut in the past two weeks.

There’s a reason why Parker seems to be the best potential wide receiver available for the Cardinals. The Cardinals have missed out on signing the top free agent wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark and JuJu Smith-Schuster. And they haven’t traded for a receiver, watching Amari Cooper, Robert Woods and Tyreek Hill get dealt in recent days.

A.J. Green is still available and has interest from the Cardinals according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Cardinals definitely have interest in bringing back free agent wide receiver AJ Green back. Green has interest from a few teams besides Arizona. I can also see Chris Olave in the draft being a top target should he be there at 23. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 23, 2022

But adding Parker or a free agent wide receiver shouldn’t preclude the team from drafting a wide receiver. The Cardinals haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round during Murray’s three years with the team.

The wide receiver position certainly is up there in needs for Keim.