Two Ex-Cardinals Named ‘Best Veteran Contracts’ for NFC Rivals

The Arizona Cardinals have gone through a funk over the last two games on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Kyler Murray has thrown one touchdown and three interceptions in Weeks 14 and 15. Defensively, the Cardinals let Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Lions QB Jared Goff combine for six touchdowns with slam-dunk performances.

Things have to be cleaned up from coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on a short week against the Indianapolis Colts on December 25. And what a Christmas present that would be to win and clinch a playoff spot in your own building.

Arizona will try to work with what they have. With the way the Cardinals have played lately, people can forget that this team was 7-0 at one point.

At the same time, there are ex-Cardinals that are making a name for themselves on other teams.

Exes Haunting Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers have the best record in the NFL for a variety of reasons. Aaron Rodgers is working on yet another MVP campaign while the defense has made improvements under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

ESPN’s Cale Clinton and J.P. Acosta wrote a piece on the ‘best veteran contracts for all 32 teams.’

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was named the Packers’ best veteran contract for the Packers.

Another one-year deal that has worked out beautifully features Campbell stepping into the middle linebacker role in the Packers’ defense. With new defensive coordinator Joe Barry bringing in a defense similar to the Rams’ under Brandon Staley, which utilizes lighter box defenses, the play of the Mike linebacker is critical. Campbell has not only stepped in and played up to par, but has possibly played himself into an All-Pro nod this year.

Campbell started all 16 games in 2020 for the Cardinals and had 99 tackles. The Packers gave Campbell a one-year, 1.62 million contract and has excelled at MIKE linebacker, racking up 125 tackles with three games to go.

The Cardinals knew coming into 2021 that second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons would take over Campbell’s role. But 2021 first-round rookie Zaven Collins hasn’t met expectations, giving way to Jordan Hicks overtaking the starting role.

Collins has done well as the MIKE linebacker for the Cardinals. But the Packers are getting bang for their buck and the Cardinals have lacked an identity defending the run. The Cardinals were gashed by backup running back Craig Reynolds against the Lions, rushing for 112 yards on 26 attempts.

Campbell has an 82.1 rushing-defense grade according to PFF and owns the highest overall grade among off-ball linebackers entering Week 16.

Clinton and Acosta also addressed Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Haason Reddick, the other big elephant in the room in terms of who the Cardinals miss dearly.

Getting Haason Reddick with this contract could be one of the best moves from the NFL’s past offseason. Coming over from Arizona where he truly didn’t have a position, he has flourished as a true edge rusher in Carolina. He’s tied for fifth in the league in sacks and is third in pass rush win rate, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He has been the perfect complement for Brian Burns and has finally found his role in an NFL defense, not surprisingly coming under his former head coach at Temple, Matt Rhule. The Panthers’ season has been far from perfect, but Reddick could be considered a perfect signing for the Panthers.

The Panthers hit the jackpot with Reddick, who wasn’t mostly known as a sack-artist with the Cardinals like he is now. Reddick had just seven-and-a-half sacks in his first three seasons in Arizona.

He finally blossomed in 2020 when he was moved to the outside and accumulated 12.5 sacks. But the Cardinals brought back Markus Golden and signed J.J. Watt, giving the former first-round pick a fresh change of scenery.

Golden had nine sacks in the first nine weeks of the season, but he’s been quiet with four performances with a PFF grade under 70 over the last five games. Watt has been injured since Week 7.

Reddick even got revenge on his former team, strip-sacking Colt McCoy in their 34-10 rout in Week 10.

Hindsight is 20/20. Of course, the Cardinals are 10-4 and have a chance to clinch a playoff berth against the Colts.

But could you imagine a world with Campbell and Reddick on one-year prove-it deals for the Cardinals? Woof.