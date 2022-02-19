Cardinals Get Doak Walker Award Winner in Mock Draft Steal

Running back is a looming issue for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. A position of strength in 2021, the backfield could be ravaged during free agency.

This year looks like a good time for general manager Steve Keim to add a young playmaker to the rotation. That means finding value in the 2022 NFL draft.

Fortunately, Keim can get a steal in the second round. One draft analyst has the Doak Walker award winner falling to the Cardinals 55th overall.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Second-Leading Rusher in the Nation Falls to Cardinals

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Kenneth Walker III going to Arizona in the middle of Round 2. It would be a smart pick for a team set to have James Conner and Chase Edmonds enter the free-agent market this offseason.

Walker certainly impressed at Michigan State. He finished second in the nation with 1,636 rushing yards, behind only the 1,848 amassed by Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III.

Walker’s numbers also included 18 touchdowns on the ground and an impressive average of 6.2 yards per carry. Statistics like those helped Walker earn the Doak Walker award given to the top running back in college football, per PFF Draft:

KENNETH WALKER III: Doak Walker Award for the best RB in the country 🏆 Walker forced more missed tackles than any other player in the country (89) pic.twitter.com/MqJOSaIYOP — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 10, 2021

Finding Walker in the second round would represent something of a steal for the Cards. Other mock draft writers have the 21-year-old going at least a few picks earlier than 55.

Among them, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Walker going to the Miami Dolphins at 29th overall. B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice also has Walker projected as a possible late first-rounder.

Both Tice and Knox agree Walker has the potential to handle a three-down workload. That means the Cardinals would be getting a true lead back, something head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense lacked last season.

Free Agency Could Wreck Cardinals Committee

Conner and Edmonds split the carries during 2021. The former led the way with 202 carries for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Edmonds chipped in with 116 for 592 and a pair of scores, per Pro Football Reference.

They offered production that was steady, but will still be a lot to replace if neither returns. They’re both free agents, although Conner has indicated he’s open to staying in Arizona.

Conner made that clear when he spoke with Dani Sureck of the Cardinals’ official website at this year’s Pro Bowl:

Free agency, K1, and wrapping up the season.@JamesConner_ met with @DaniSureck to chat at the Pro Bowl on this special edition of #SidelineExchange. pic.twitter.com/eS5OVqiQs5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2022

Conner gave the Cardinals an element that had been missing from the running game. Specifically, power, particularly in short-yardage and clutch situations.

Meanwhile, Edmonds ought to draw interest once free agency opens on Wednesday, March 16. He’s a versatile back able to be a factor on the ground and gash defenses in the passing game.

Given the diverse set of skills offered by each back, it’s little wonder Kingsbury hopes both Conner and Edmonds can return for another season. That may be wishful thinking, and it’s more likely Kingsbury and Keim have to make a choice.

The Cardinals are projected to be just $2,744,575 under the salary cap by Spotrac.com. That’s not a lot of room for a team needing to add to its pass rush, offensive line and cornerback room.

Retaining one of their veteran backs and adding a rookie as accomplished as Walker would be the best way for the Cards to refresh the backfield ahead of next season.